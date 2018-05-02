All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road: The post meets on the first Sunday of the month (May 6) at 10 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary meets on the second Sunday of the month (May 13) at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS meet on the first Monday of the month (May 7) at 6 p.m. And the Riders meet on the first Thursday of the month (May 3) at 6 p.m.
The official days to fly the flag in May are: Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13; Peace Officers Memorial day (flag at half-staff) on Tuesday, May 15; Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 19 and Memorial Day (flag at half-staff until noon) on Monday May 28. Other May dates of interest include the 73rd anniversary of V-E Day (Victory in Europe) on Tuesday, May 8; the 154th anniversary of the establishment of Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday, May 13 and the 411th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown on Monday, May 14.
The Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held Memorial Day on Monday, May 28. The Parade starts at 8 a.m. and the Ceremony will start at 9 a.m. Reminder: If you live in Tucson Estates, roads for the parade line-up and parade route will be closed to traffic until the parade is over (a bit after 9 a.m.). Please remember to exit/enter Tucson Estates by Tucson Estates Parkway or Sarasota Boulevard. If family and friends will be coming to visit on Memorial Day, remind them of the street closures. Non-Tucson Estates parade/ceremony entrants/visitors should enter Tucson Estates by Western Way.
The Sons Of AMVETS will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks at the Memorial Day parade and ceremony. They will continue to sell hot dogs and hamburger at the AMVETS Post after the Ceremony.
There will not be any Bingo on Memorial day. Karaoke is every Wednesday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. The Color Guard chili lunches will not be served over the summer. The Queen Of Hearts Raffles will be on going every Saturday in May from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a band on Friday, May 11 starting at 8:30 p.m. The Auxiliary will be having its Scholar Ship Dinner on Saturday, May 19. The AMVETS Riders will be having a dinner on Saturday, May 26. The meals will start at 4 p.m. Shuffleboard will go dark over the summer.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events/meals.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of AMVETS.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
