Make sure to wear some green on Saturday, March 14 for our St. Patrick’s Day dinner, hosted by the Auxiliary at AMVETS Post 770, located at 3015 S. Kinney Road.
The post is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the post opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals. All activities at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activaties or call the Post at 883-6304.
As for regular post business, the post met on the first Sunday of the month, March 1, and the Sons of AMVETS met March 2. The Ladies Auxiliary meets March 8 at 9:30 a.m. and the Riders meet March 5 at 6 p.m.
In addition to the usual activities, the Post will offer card games on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Whiskey River Dog Band will play on Friday, March 13.
The Post is now offering the services of a Veterans Benefits Service Officer. The Veterans Benefits Service Officer will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must call 883-6304 to make an appointment. You do not have to be a member of Post 770.
Services available at the Post during Office Hours include new and renewed memberships, purchase/reactivate door access cards, notary services (free to members, $2 fee for non-members), schedule Service Officer appointments, faxing and more.
We’re now collecting used hearing aids for Heroes For Hearing. Used hearing aids are cleaned and refurbished and then given to veterans that are not eligible for hearing aids at the VA. If you have any old hearing aids, please bring them to the post during normal business hours.
There are no official days to fly the flag in March, but there are several dates of interest. The 89th anniversary of the “Star Spangled Banner” becoming the national anthem is Tuesday, March 3; the 78th anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) is Thursday, March 5; the 34th anniversary of the VA becoming a cabinet-level department is Sunday, March 15; the 17th anniversary of the beginning of Operation Freedom is Thursday, March 19; and the 67th anniversary of the Battle for Pork Chop Hill is Monday, March 23.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
