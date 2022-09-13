Isaiah Ramirez learned a hard lesson about inflation at the beginning of this school year. The senior two-way football player at Marana Mountain View High School actually lives in the old mining town of San Manuel. It’s a 45-mile drive each way; not a bad drive, really. Up Veterans Memorial Boulevard, past the airport and the golf course, until you get to State Route 77 (which we in Tucson know as Oracle Road).
Route 77 takes you past the town of Oracle and the Biosphere, into the town of Catalina and finally to Oro Valley. Isaiah sees this every single day and has for three-plus years. But this year is different. “Man, the price of gas hit really hard. I was spending like $100 a week just to get to school and back.”
Why would someone who lives in San Manuel go all the way to Mountain View for school? “I did it for football. I love football. I love everything about it, and no offense to San Manuel, where I grew up and a lot of my friends still are, but I wanted to challenge myself.”
For the first couple years that Isaiah was at Mountain View, San Manuel was in Class 2A, the second-smallest level for schools in Arizona. But recently, the Miners were dropped down to Class 1A, the lowest level. Not only did it mean that they would be playing the smallest schools in Arizona in every sport, it also meant that the football team would go from playing 11-man football to playing eight-man football. (Small schools often have enrollments of around 100 students or less, so playing eight-man is often the only way that a school can field a team.)
“I miss my friends and all, but I’m glad I’m not playing eight-man football. Like I said, I want to challenge myself, but I would also like to continue playing football after high school. It would be pretty hard for a player from an eight-man squad to get a scholarship or even get looked at by colleges.”
Isaiah plays running back and linebacker for coach Matt Johnson’s Mountain Lions. Johnson, who had remarkable success as a member of Vern Friedli’s staff 20 years ago before turning around a moribund program at Rincon and then winning a state title at Ironwood Ridge, has struggled a bit at Mountain View. His program got slammed by COVID-19 two years ago and his team was only allowed to play two games.
Last year was supposed to be a good year, but the Lions lost a heartbreaking, season-opening 13-12 game to district rival Marana and stumbled home to a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs.
“This year is different,” Isaiah said. “Last year, we had good players, but the team didn’t come together all that well. This year, you can just feel the energy. You feel it in the weight room, on the practice field, and I think everybody is going to feel it when we start playing games.”
Mountain View opened its season at home Sept. 2 against Marana. Both teams are hoping to reach the 5A state playoffs this year and that season opener might go a long way toward determining whether one or both teams have a shot at the postseason.
As for a long way, Isaiah knows all about that. Having driven that route through blazing heat and thick snowfall, he has never regretted his decision.
“It was a really serious decision I made when I was pretty young, but I’m glad I did it. I love football and I love Mountain View football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.