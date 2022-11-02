Elizabeth Warner’s life is invested in the Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games, which come to Rillito Raceway Park Friday, Nov. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 6.
“My parents helped start the Tucson Celtic Festival,” said Warner, the festival president. “My mom was their secretary and helped sign in their constitution and bylaws when they incorporated. I’ve been involved my entire life.”
The event is the largest Celtic festival and highland games in Arizona, she said.
“We’re bigger than Phoenix, and we are one of the last ones in the country for the season,” Warner added.
There are two parts to the event.
The Celtic festival features food and drink, as well as performances by Tempest, Celtic Nova and Traveler on Friday. The Circus Farm Fire Dancers will toss around flaming sticks.
For families, there’s a kid’s corner, which will be full of jumping castles, arts and crafts, games and pirates and mermaids, Warner said. There will also be kids’ highland games in that area.
Adults can learn the difference between whiskey and whisky at a tasting class on Saturday and Sunday for an additional fee.
Handfasting is on Sunday.
“Traditionally in Celtic culture, you would be handfast, and then for two years and a day, you are considered married,” Warner said. “At the end of that period, you decide, do you really want to be married or not. You can walk away, or you can go on and be married.”
The other half of the event is the Scottish Highland Games, put on by the Kilted Athletes of America. In past years, the organization put on the men’s heavyweight and the women’s lightweight championships.
This year, it’s the World Lightweight Championship, during which time 12 kilted men from Canada, Europe and the United States will compete for an as-of-yet announced first prize.
“The individuals coming from Europe are the three top champions in Europe,” said Ildefonso “Ponch” Green, the athletics liaison and a competitor.
“We have the Canadian Champion, the Canadian world champion, and then we have the U.S. champions.”
Invitations have also been sent to three athletes who came close to winning, but in these games are considered wild cards. Green said their throws were just as good as the champion’s toss, but they did not make it to the top.
Green said there hasn’t been a group of throwers of this caliber together in the world. So, what will they throw? A lot. During the two days, the athletes will throw 22- and 16-pound hammers, as well as weights over a bar; cabers, which look like telephone poles; a 22- to 28-pound Braemar stone; an open stone; a sheaf; and a heavyweight stone and a lightweight stone.
It’s a long two days, but they’re up for it, Green said.
“These are world-class athletes,” he added. “They’re beasts.”
These will not be the only competitors that weekend. There are up to 15 classes of athletes based on age and gender, all of whom wears a kilt and modest underpinnings.
Tucson has its own team of highland gamers, called the Tucson Celtic Hammerheads, which anyone is welcome to join. As with the games, it’s not just men; women may also join. For more information, visit tucsonceltichammerheads.com.
Green said the games are a long-held tradition.
“If you know nothing of the games, you should know the reason the games exist,” he said.
“In the year 1040, Malcolm was the head chief (in Scotland). He gathered all the clans together and they would compete. The games are actually a preparation for war. He wanted to know who his strongest were or who his fastest were. The festival is designed around that tradition.”
