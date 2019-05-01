All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road: The Post meets on the first Sunday of the month (May 5) at 10 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Sunday of the month (May 12) at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS meets the Monday following the post’s monthly meeting (May 6) at 6 p.m. The Riders meet the first Thursday of the month (May 2) at 6 p.m.
In addition to the post’s usual activates, the Riders will host a dinner on Saturday, May 25 at 5 p.m. There will be Bar Bingo on Sunday, May 19 at 5 pm. The Sons Of will be hosting dinners on Saturday, May 4 and Thursday, May 9, both starting at 5 p.m. There will be no Bingo on Monday, May 27 due to Memorial Day. There will be a Mother’s Day Dinner on Saturday, May 11. There will not be any Color Guard chili lunches over the summer. There is no official shuffleboard over the summer.
Official days to fly the flag in May are Wednesday, May 8 for the 74th anniversary of V-E Day; Sunday, May 12 for Mother’s Day; Wednesday, May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day (half-staff); Friday, May 17 for Armed Forces Day; and Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day. Other May dates of interest are Monday, May 13 for the 155th anniversary of the establishment of the Arlington National Cemetery and Tuesday, May 14 for the 412th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.
The Annual Memorial Day parade and service is Monday, May 27 in Tucson Estates. The parade starts at 8 a.m. The service starts at 9 a.m. The Sons Of will serve serving food and refreshments. Several streets in Tucson Estates will be closed due to the parade. Please enter/leave Tucson Estates by Tucson Estates Parkway or Sarasota. Parade entrants should enter Tucson Estates on Western Way Circle.
The annual Wreaths Across Ceremony will be held at several cemeteries in the Tucson area on Saturday, December 14, including at Evergreen Cemetery, East Lawn Cemetery, South Lawn Cemetery, Holy Hope Cemetery, Veterans’ Cemetery in Marana and the Veterans’ Cemetery in Sierra Vista. An individual donation is $15 for one wreath. For more information, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of. Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.