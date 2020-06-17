Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
Gov. Doug Ducey will allow local municipal governments to set their own mask-wearing policy and enforce those standards. Ducey said his change in guidelines comes after mayors from across the state asked for the ability to set their own local guidelines after seeing a spike in cases of COVID-19.
Mount Lemmon's community of Summerhaven was spared as the Bighorn Fire continued to rage in the Santa Catalina Mountains. The fire has now devoured 17,500 acres and is 40 percent contained, primarily on the eastern and southern edges of the blaze near Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills. according to a morning incident report.
Arizonans are beginning to venture back out into the public now that our stay-at-home order has evacuated, but that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over. In fact, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are more COVID-positive and -suspected patients in state hospitals than ever before. But this doesn’t mean all summer festivities are canceled, it simply means Arizonans should know which events have the greatest risk of viral transmission.
Festivals are off the list, but there are ways to have a good time despite the outbreak. Here's our top 10 ways to have fun this summer.
