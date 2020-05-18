The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona recently received a leg up from Crest Insurance in the form of a $35,000 check. The funding will towards meeting an increasing need for emergency food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are working as hard as we can to get food to people in the community,” said food bank president and CEO Michael McDonald, in a release. “This donation from Crest Insurance allows us to keep responding to a high need, providing fresh produce and non-perishable food to families, seniors, and children including many people who have suffered layoffs or job losses.”
The food bank recently moved its drive-thru services to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium to help serve a larger portion of the community faster and more efficiently. The Arizona National Guard provided aid distributing supplies. The Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona's drive-thru service is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information please contact the food bank at communityfoodbank.org/. The sports complex is located at 2500 E. Ajo Way.
“We are so thankful, as a company, to be able to help our Southern Arizona families by meeting some of their needs,” said Cody Ritchie, Crest Insurance CEO. “Hopefully it can help make their difficult journey just a little easier. In addition to our original $25,000 donation, we are excited to contribute, at his request, another $10,000 in Golden State Warrior Head Coach Steve Kerr’s name.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.