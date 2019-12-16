Innovation Academy recently earned recognition for its science-based curriculum and education quality from Cognia, a national accreditation organization formerly known as AdcacEd.
The Oro Valley school earned STEM school certification and is the only Southern Arizona school to do so. Only 11 schools in the state, and 144 in the nation, have earned this distinction.
“I am exceedingly proud of the Innovation Academy staff and community,” said Innovation Academy Principal Michael McConnell. “Achieving this certification in our third year is truly a testament to the commitment of our school community. I am both humbled and elated to join the other 143 Cognia-STEM certified schools in the United States.”
According to a release announcing the accomplishment, Cognia evaluates schools on 11 standards that examine “the quality, rigor and substance of schools’ STEM education programs.”
“The team at Innovation Academy works hard to provide students with experiences that stretch their minds, their imaginations and their abilities,” said Amphi Superintendent Todd Jaeger. “This STEM certification reflects the dedication of each and every staff member, parent and student to their educational missions.”
Innovation Academy is located at 825 W. Desert Fairway Drive.
