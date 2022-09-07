SONORAN RESTAURANT WEEK
Sonoran Restaurant Week returns to Tucson from Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 18. The fourth annual foodie festival is a 10-day celebration of local restaurants offering a variety of three-course meals highlighting what the UNESCO City of Gastronomy has to offer. Food specials range from $25 to $45, depending on the restaurant. Just ask for the Sonoran Restaurant Week menu. Choose from a classic cacio e pepe from Bellissimo Ristorante Italiano made from Sonoran wheat spaghetti or, perhaps, a fresh-white-fish ceviche mixto from Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine. For dessert, preorder a Persian love cake from Agave Pantry or get drunk on an apple rum cake from Maynards. Whatever you’re craving, there are more than 90 participating restaurants to choose from. For more information about Sonoran Restaurant Week, visit sonoranrestaurantweek.com
MAKE AND TAKE PIZZA GARDEN
Marana Parks & Recreation are hosting the Make and Take Pizza Garden at the Marana Heritage River Park Farm from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Guests can “plant a pizza,” or at least some of their favorite organic toppings, to grow and harvest at home. Herbs and veggies include basil, tomatoes, peppers or pineapple. Residents pay $40; nonresidents $50. Enoy refreshments as a teacher shows you a thing or two about gardening. Registration includes all planting materials. No experience is necessary. The activity location is at the Heritage River Park Brad DeSpain Stables at 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive. For more information about how to register visit, maranaaz.gov
MOONLIGHT GUIDED HIKE
Let the neon moon be your guide, and maybe a tour guide. Marana Parks & Recreation is hosting a Moonlight Guided Hike through the Tortolita Mountains from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Listen as the desert comes alive during this slow-pace, strenuous hike. Fellow hikers will meet at the Wild Burro Trailhead located at 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive. The 4-mile guided hike will be led up to the bench on Wild Mustang Trail (Orange Trail) by way of Community Path and Hotel Spur Trails (Dashed Red Trail.) For more details and information about registration visit, maranaaz.gov
BROADWAY IN TUCSON:
“The Lion King” makes its triumphant return to Tucson from Wednesday, Sept. 14, to Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Centennial Hall on the UA campus. Immerse yourself within the majestic Serengeti and witness the Circle of Life around you. This award-winning musical is recommended for children 5 and older. Centennial Hall is located at 1020 E. University Boulevard. For more information about tickets, showtimes or Broadway in Tucson, visit broadwayintucson.com
