The Social Services Students in the Community Organization and Development class at Pima Community College, in partnership with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona, is organizing a reception for children currently experiencing the trauma of cancer and other illnesses, and their families at the “Shining Diamonds” at Diamonds Children Medical Center located at 1501 N. Campbell Ave. Saturday, May 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations are tax deductible. For four weeks, the PCC Social Services Students have worked to secure resources and donations from local businesses and community members. Individuals interested in contributing visit gofundme.com/candlelighters-shinningdiamonds. Checks can be made out to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer foundation of Southern Arizona. PO BOX 42436, Tucson, AZ 85733-2436. Write “PCC donation” in the check’s memo section.
For donation’s information, contact Beverley Tidwell at 777-4911 or Rachel Kahn at (207) 322-7868.
