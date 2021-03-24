Social runners who’ve been missing the thrill of a running event may not have to wait much longer, as vaccinations pick up the pace and the community starts to slowly reopen after more than a year of the COVID outbreak.
While most race organizers in southern Arizona have been sidelined and putting on “virtual” runs throughout the past year or so, one local organization has been able to put on limited, in-person events.
Everyone Runs founder and race director Steve Landau said that last year, as other organizations shied away from putting on live events due to coronavirus restrictions, his organization was able to put on three live races, albeit on a smaller scale than usual.
“Here at Everyone Runs, we took painstaking efforts in 2020 to put on three live events, with great success, due to the cooperation of our running community,” he wrote in a recent email. “We drew up a complete health and safety plan that was approved by our state and county.”
Landau said that he has several live races scheduled for 2021, the first of which will be Everyone Runs Holualoa Catalina State Park 5.3 and 10.6 Mile Trail Race, scheduled for April 3.
In-person runners will be required to follow COVID social-distancing protocols, avoid gathering in groups and must bring their own water to drink on the route.
While the sold-out race is capped at 250 participants, there will be a virtual option as well.
Everyone Runs events have been scheduled in Catalina State Park and Old Tucson, so Landau has not had to deal with the more stringent COVID restrictions that have prevented large gatherings in Tucson. Additionally, the races have been capped in the number of participants to facilitate social distancing, runners are required to wear masks and the races start in waves to reduce the number of people in groups.
The usual pre- and post-race gathering have also been eliminated, but Landau says his events have been intended to lend some sense of normalcy in unprecedented times.
“We just kept going. I wanted to stay relevant,” Landau said. “I did a lot of reading and a lot of webinars on how to put on races in this situation. So I kind of embraced it.”
Beginning last July, Everyone Runs hosted a trail race at Catalina State Park that drew 100 participants. The number of in-person runners increased with each event and in November, the Veterans Day Half Marathon and Holualoa 5K at Old Tucson hit its cap of 250 racers.
“The events weren’t big, we were basically putting them on and losing money, but we wanted to just keep going,” Landau said. “They were for people to go run. They weren’t exciting by any means, it wasn’t parties afterwards, it wasn’t a lot of fanfare, it was just, ‘let’s go see if we can pull this off.’”
Other upcoming events include the July 11 Holualoa Run With Roosters Kinney Road 5 Miler at Old Tucson, capped at 500; the Holualoa Catalina State Park 5.3 and 10.6 Mile Trail Races and Virtual Trail Events on Sept. 26; and on Nov. 14, the TMC Veterans Day Half Marathon and Holualoa 5K at Old Tucson.
