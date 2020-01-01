I want to wish you all a very safe and happy new year. The Marana Chamber is extremely thankful for being a part of this friendly community.
We are looking forward to relocating our offices and visitor’s center in the third quarter of 2020 to the current home of Marana’s Parks and Recreation Department. The larger footprint will allow us to have more meeting spaces and help to bring some resources to our many home-based businesses and our active committees.
Check out our 2020 Official Marana Guide publication, which can be found at the chamber offices, the Town of Marana offices and all Marana Chamber members businesses. Look inside for 20 reasons Marana is the place to be in 2020. If you are also wondering where in the world is Marana, find our insert map inside.
After much thought, we have renamed our Community & Regional Meeting to “Marana Insights” in order to reflect the value of this monthly educational meeting held at the Northwest Fire District Training Center on the fourth Wednesdays of the month. Open to the public, this meeting gives you the inside scoop about what’s happening in Marana. For more information about this meeting as well as our many other events at, go to members.maranachamber.com/events/calendar/.
As we partner with the American Majority, a nonprofit and non-partisan political training organization, we are excited about our “New Leaders Campaign Training.” This will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. We will provide candidates and activists with the tools necessary to become successful.
Our next Marana Young Professionals event will feature workshops and training. Our focus will be intergenerational challenges in the workplace and held on Jan. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 at an undetermined location.
We are excited to bring back the Big Green event in November 2020. There are many more details to come so stay tuned to this monthly message.
November brought in 64 more single-family housing starts to the Town of Marana, which will bring 2019’s total well into the 800’s. That means we’re still growing, strategically.
We enjoyed two milestone events in December. Celebrating the new Northwest Fire District Station, we started with a bell ringing followed by Fire Chief Brad Bradley cutting the ribbon. The station is located at 10350 W. Tangerine Road in Marana. This will add much needed coverage to the west side of I-10 and the Gladden Farm neighborhood.
The second celebration was at the gorgeous Encantada Continental Ranch Luxury Apartment Homes’ at 6101 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. Humberto Lopez cut the ribbon along with Omar Mireles and Glenn Toyoshima.
Our New Year’s resolutions are to expand on the principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box, and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community. Let’s rock 2020.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber members: Family Body Rock; Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. – PRMG; Nova Insurance Services; Baggins Gourmet Sandwiches & Catering; Signs and Printing; My Grill Cleaner; VIP Mortgage- Drew Dodds; and Time-Maid.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great. For more information about our members or events in this article, go to www.maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Remember in 2020, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less, and saving time.
Audra Winters, IOM, is the President and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
