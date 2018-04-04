The Marana Chamber’s plans for Spring of 2018 include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box, and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
To this end, we recently had our Business Connections Economic Development Luncheon at the Highlands at Dove Mountain. Chamber members were able to learn about the contributions from the Arizona Commerce Authority from Keith Watkins, senior vice president, Economic/Rural Development. Positive initiatives included a statewide masterplan for Broadband, Forest restoration, working towards Arizona’s FAA app for Unmanned Aircraft Systems test-region designation, Smart borders, and workforce development facilitating non-traditional labor supply sources.
David Blanchette, of NAI Horizon, brought an all-star panel of Commercial Real Estate experts, including retail and retail development; office; investments and multi-family; and industrial. Marana areas, development specifics and some great information about Amazon’s new location in Southern Arizona were shared.
We participated in another successful Marana Founder’s Day March 10 at Downtown Marana pairing with the Town of Marana, including the chamber’s float with the theme, “Business Is Blooming.”
Our member, Sun Shuttle, celebrated their ribbon cutting with us at their new service stop, the Tucson Premium Outlet Mall in Marana on March 19. This service extends to MHC in Marana, Arizona Pavilions, Thornydale Road and on to downtown. Mayor Ed Honea and other community partners, the Regional Transportation Authority and Pima Association of Governments, were on hand to tour the bus and cut the ribbon.
Our long-time chamber member, America’s Mattress, opened the first locally-owned mattress store in Marana at 3780 W. Ina Road, Ste. 184 and their fourth location in Southern Arizona on Feb. 9.
Caps & Corks, a beer and wine bar with bottle shop, are looking forward to a summer 2018 opening in the Marana Marketplace on the southeast corner of West River and West Orange Grove roads. The bar will feature Arizona beers and wines on tap to enjoy in store or to take home.
A new restaurant and beer and wine tap will be opening early fall at 8225 N. Courtney Page Way. Look for more information next month.
The Community & Regional Update, March 28 included more information about upcoming projects like the new Dutch Brothers Coffee going in next to the IHOP at West Cortaro Farms Road, east of I-10.
Satish Hiremath, Mayor of the Town of Oro Valley spoke of the Joint Council meeting with Marana and Oro Valley. “We are working as sister communities on a platform of commonalities on a director to director basis. The glass is half-full, let’s work on filling it up.” New projects in Oro Valley included an end of summer groundbreaking of the University of Arizona Veterinary Science School.
Jocelyn Bronson, town clerk, Town of Marana gave updates on the Town of Marana elections.
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Carol McGorray, our Town of Marana Councilmember and community leader. She made such a significant impact on our Town and region, it is hard to imagine what Marana would be without her contributions. She will be greatly missed.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber members Adultcare Assistance Homecare, Hempworx, Best Western InnSuites Tucson Foothills Hotel & Suites, Funtasticks, Star Cryotherapy, American National Insurance and Sun Tran.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less and saving time.
For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Ed Stolmaker is the Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.
