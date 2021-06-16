Nurses looking for new job opportunities are invited to a June 22 hiring event hosted by Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital.
Carondelet Health Network positions are available for ICU, operating room, post-anesthesia recovery unit, telemetry, medical/surgical and other departments. Applicants can meet in person with recruiters and managers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary’s Road, for on-site interviews. Walk-ins are welcome.
The hospital has openings in several departments on day and night shifts.
More information can be found online at www.carondelet.org/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.