Times are tough, money is tight, and local restaurants could use help more now than ever—especially when it comes to advertising themselves to the public on a dime. Although there are orders from the governor limiting service to takeout and delivery, there are still plenty of restaurants open and ready to serve your dining needs during this time. But do you know who they are?
As part of their efforts to provide relief to companies through the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox Media has given the green light to offer its televised advertising platform for free to local restaurants in Tucson.
“During these unfortunate and trying times you realize who is a true friend and partner, for Arizona’s restaurant industry there is no question about Cox Media being our tremendous friend and partner. The Arizona Restaurant Association and industry will long remember and be grateful for the generosity and support of the entire Cox Media family,” says Steve Chucri, President and CEO of Arizona Restaurant Association.
Restaurants in Southern Arizona are taking advantage of this offer to promote not only their takeout specials, but also their availability in general.
We asked Rich Barone, VP at Cox Media, what exactly is being offered, and how they're helping local eating establishments survive.
What exactly is Cox Media offering local restaurants here in Tucson?
Cox is offering local restaurants the opportunity to let customers know they are open and serving take out.
How can television advertising help restaurants?
More than ever, so many homebound customers are receiving their information from television now. This is a way for Cox to support our local restaurants with free visibility that lets their customers know they are open for business.
Is there a time limit for people who may own a restaurant to take advantage of this offer?
We are hearing from more and more local restaurants every day. Today we are featuring more than 260 Arizona restaurants in 22 different TV spots. While the state’s “stay-at-home” order is fluid, we are trying to keep these spots running as long as typical “in dining” is restricted.
How many restaurants do you think Cox will be able to help during these strenuous times?
Cox is so happy to provide free exposure to so many local restaurants at this time! The number is growing with nearly 60 in Southern Arizona and more than 250 total local restaurants now benefiting from increased visibility.
Is there assistance available for those who have never used televised marketing?
How can people get in touch with someone about this?
It’s easy. To take advantage of the Cox Media offer, restaurant owners should email MarketingInsights@CoxMedia.com and include the name and location of their establishment.
If you own a restaurant or know someone who does, make sure they know about this offer. This could be their chance to let the public know that they are, in fact, open for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.