We keep hearing: “We are finally getting back to normal. More and more events are happening, many employees are going back into the office to work, families are having reunions and we are finally able to see our friend’s smiling faces in person.
At our Health and Wellness Luncheon last month, our focus was on mental health awareness. Our mental health will play a big role as we transition to a new normal. We heard from two experts on this subject.
Our first speaker, Shawna Beckman, is the director of social service at the Oro Valley Hospital. She shared how mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being and that mental illnesses are common and treatable. Here are 7 tips that Shawna shared for making sure you are taking time for yourself.
- Accept yourself as you are.
- Focus on the basics.
- Find what makes you happy.
- Practice mindfulness.
- Make small goals.
- Set some boundaries
- Remember that you are not alone.
Our second speaker, Jon Reardon, the chief of behavioral health at MHC Healthcare, spoke about mental health in the workplace and its effect on workers and businesses. Here are some tips that Jon shared when employers and business owners are looking for ways to help their employees: Ask questions, connect with employees whether in person or virtually, provide resources for them, promote healthy activities and, most importantly, communicate to let them know you care.
If you or anyone that you know needs help, here are a few places that are here for you. MHC Healthcare at 520-682-1091; 211 Tucson-Pima County; Community Crisis Line at 520-622-6000 or 1-866-495-6735; Crisis Text Line, text Home to 741741; or Hope Warm Line at 520-770-9909.
For the fifth year in a row, we awarded our annual Health Scholarships to three deserving students. Thank you to our Health & Wellness Committee for their dedication to making a difference in our community with these much-needed scholarships!
At our Marana Insights, we heard from our new Marana Chief of Police, Reuben Nunez. Reuben is new to the position, but not new to Marana after nearly 10 years as Deputy Chief. He explained the importance of their philosophy that they cannot do it alone and the vital need for partnerships in our community. This philosophy is ingrained in everything they do, including their Mission Statement.: “Dedicated to providing unparalleled service & unwavering protection to every person in the Town of Marana and to do so with uncompromised integrity.” The Golden Rule rules. Way to go, Chief Nunez!
It is with great sadness that I am sharing this news with you. On June 30, I will be stepping down as the Marana Chamber President/CEO. My husband and I are moving back to Farmington, New Mexico, to be closer to our family and friends. I have so enjoyed my time here and will miss being a part of this wonderful community. There really is something special about Marana! I will still be here at the office and will be attending events and meetings, so please feel free to reach out to me with anything that you need. I hope to see as many of you as possible before I leave. Thank you for all your kindness over the last two years.
Now let’s welcome our newest members, Arizona State Schools for the Deaf & the Blind and Parsons Steel Builders. Thank you to all our current members and for your trust in the Marana Chamber. We appreciate you and all your support.
For more information about our members or news in this article, go to maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
Audra Winters is president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce
