HSL Properties, which owns El Conquistador Resort, is pausing plans to lease and operate the adjacent nine-hole golf course at Pusch Ridge, to the dismay of homeowners in the area.
The property management company was supposed to take over Oct. 1.
While the Town of Oro Valley had anticipated HSL to lease the property after both parties entered into a Memorandum of Understanding last February, uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has cooled the deal, said Town Manager Mary Jacobs.
“HSL, through El Conquistador, has obviously been hit hard financially by COVID. They rely so much on group business for their revenue,” Jacobs said. “(HSL) came to the town and said they couldn’t enter into the lease, at least not at this juncture. However, there were some ideas on how to make it affordable that they needed some more time to consider.”
The deal gives HSL the ability to lease the nine-hole course for a period of 50 years at the rate of $10,000 per year, according to Jacobs. This option was a part of the original sales deal between HSL and Oro Valley when the property management company purchased the El Conquistador Resort for $15 million in 2014 and sold its related golf courses to the town. According to the agreement, if the town decided to discontinue golf in the area, HSL would have the option to lease the discontinued course.
“In late September, the council did vote to extend the amount of time that HSL had in order to enter into the lease at that point,” Jacobs said. “But at that point the town had already made a decision about whether or not they’re going to operate golf.”
HSL is currently in charge of the nine-hole property until Jan. 31, 2021, at which time they’ll have to decide if they want to continue with the 50-year-lease plan or give the property back to the town.
Residents like Tony D’Angelo, who is also a member of the El Conquistador Resort Patio Home Association, said he is upset by the town’s lack of action to take care of the course while HSL decides whether or not to lease the property. D’Angelo said emerging dry patches of grass is creating an eyesore for homeowners while the lack of maintenance is allowing pests to overtake the grounds.
“If the town doesn’t start overseeding this thing by mid-October at the latest, it won’t open at all this season. That’s even if HSL and the town come up with an agreement by the end of January,” D’Angelo said. “The other thing is the golf course is welcoming a lot of gophers, ground squirrels and rats. These critters are starting to invade our desert landscape.”
Jacobs said while the town has decided not to overseed the property at this time, they are still watering the course’s greens and fairways to make sure if an agreement is reached in the near future.
“We’re basically keeping up the status quo and making sure it doesn’t completely die off and the course can be brought back without a big capital investment,” Jacobs said.
