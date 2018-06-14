Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 89F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.