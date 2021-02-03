Italian electric vehicle company ElectraMeccanica is opening a display in the main courtyard of La Encantada mall to show off their unique (and very European) vehicle, the SOLO. While not a complete store, the new location allows for shoppers to check out the vehicles and place reservations for test drives. The display is slated to open Monday, March 1.
The SOLO is a tiny, three-wheel electric vehicle that fits only one person. However, it can still reach a top speed of 80 mph and can drive 100 miles before needing a recharge. It all comes in at $18,500.
“As we gear up for the first SOLO EVs to hit the road, we will be accelerating our successful, direct-to-consumer ‘Drive SOLO’ retail plan to further engage and inform potential customers,” said ElectraMeccanica CEO Paul Rivera in a press release. “We are continuing to enter new markets strategically where interest in and demand for electric vehicles are greatest.
”This new location at La Encantada is part of ElectraMeccanica's latest expansion effort ahead of test-drive rollouts, which also includes locations throughout California and Oregon. The La Encantada location is only for display and information, however, and the nearest city planned for invitation-only test driving is Scottsdale.“
The ‘Drive SOLO’ campaign truly challenges consumers to rethink their daily driving habits,” added Rivera. “Most vehicle trips are done solo, whether it's to the grocery store, the gym or on a daily commute. A single-occupancy vehicle like the SOLO makes sense from a standpoint of energy efficiency and space-savings… We’re expecting even greater demand as we continue to grow awareness in additional markets.”
La Encantada is located at 2905 E. Skyline Drive. For more information, visit electrameccanica.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.