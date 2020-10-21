The Marana Outdoor Market has reopened for business and your listening pleasure, with social distancing and safety rules in place for patrons. The market features dozens of local vendors, artisans, musicians and fresh produce.
“It’s been a struggle with all that stuff happening, but I know it’s a good thing to have for the community and we just have to persevere and we’re doing pretty good,” said market manager Pam Weikert.
Weikert is optimistic about the future, saying the market found a niche at the Dove Mountain Retail Center. The market moved to its current home in February after trying several different locations, but the pandemic closures in March made its future uncertain.
“We tried to open up June 5 and the governor put out another masks mandate,” Weikert said. “So I just closed down and said nobody wants to come out now and waited and we just reopened this month.”
The market’s COVID safety measures include: placing vendors 10 feet apart, hand sanitizer placed at all vendors, social distancing at food trucks, encouraging cashless or exact cash payments and face masks for vendors and visitors.
Additionally, vendors will hold up their products for patrons to inspect to reduce the number of people handling products, according to Weikert.
From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the easy listening sounds of local musician and entertainment fixture of the Picture Rocks Horseshoe Barbecue Cheri Morris fill the air of the market alongside some of her original songs.
From 10:30 a.m. until close, the 2017 Inductee to the Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame Buck Helton will also be performing Western music and cowboy songs. Helton got his start entertaining on the popular children’s show “Romper Room” at the age of 6 and said he never bothered to quit.
Helton’s performances are carrying on his family’s legacy; his maternal grandmother and great aunt and uncle performed on the radio in the ’30s and befriended the Sons of the Pioneers. Helton says his uncle passed down the art of yodeling as was taught to him by Roy Rodgers. Helton’s mix of cowboy humor and music comes with a guaranteed free hug to all interested parties with every song, he said, though that guarantee might be on hiatus for the socially distant time being.
The vendors change weekly and checking out the market’s Facebook profile @MaranaOutdoorMarket is an excellent resource to preview that’s available or to connect with local business featured in the market.
“I like to have a wide variety for people to look through when they come to the market,” Weikert said. “I don’t want them to see same thing over and over.”
The Marana Outdoor Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at 12100 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
For more information about visiting or selling at the Marana Outdoor Market, contact Pam Weikert at 682-2740, visit @MaranaOutdoorMarket on Facebook or email desertlegends@hotmail.com. A 10-foot by 18-foot space at the market costs $25.
