Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent science and technology developments from the region:
Smartphone COVID Test. Researchers at the University of Arizona are developing a smartphone-based COVID-19 test that analyzes saliva samples and can deliver results in about 10 minutes. The test is based off a norovirus test previously developed at UA, and aims to combine the speed of existing COVID nasal swab antigen tests with the accuracy of nasal polymerase chain reaction tests. The original norovirus test involves attaching a smartphone to a compatible microscope, and then introducing antibodies with fluorescent beads to a potentially contaminated water sample. If enough particles of a pathogen are present in the sample, antibodies will attach to each pathogen particle. Under a microscope, the pathogen particles show up as clumps of fluorescent beads, which the user then identifies. This same process is used for COVID testing, but improvements include a 3D-printed housing for the microscope attachment and microfluidic paper chip—a wax-coated paper that guides the liquid sample to flow through specific channels. According to Lane Breshears, a biomedical engineering doctoral student on the research team, the researchers have outlined their process so that other scientists can repeat their steps to create a device that can be adapted to a variety of diseases, such as COVID-19. The researchers plan to partner with campus testing facilities to fine-tune their method as they adapt it for COVID-19 detection. Pending approval from the university’s institutional review board, students who are already being tested on campus through other methods will have the option for their sample to be run through the smartphone-based testing device as well. Ultimately, the researchers envision distributing the device “to campus hubs so that the average person—such as a resident assistant in a dorm—could test saliva samples from groups of people.”
Virtual Science Fair. The Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation has announced that registration for their annual fair is now open. Through the month of February, SARSEF is accepting project applications from students and schools. Then, in the first week of March, the public can view the projects at the 2021 SARSEF Virtual Fair. Student science projects can involve animal science, behavioral science, biology, physics, astronomy, mechanical engineering, robotics, environmental science, mathematics and more. Local students will compete for more than $100,000 in cash and prizes. In addition to the virtual exhibit hall, there will be a live award ceremony broadcast. For more information, visit sarsef.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.