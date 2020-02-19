Two north side resorts earned praise from Forbes magazine in its yearly Travel Guide.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain and its spa were both recognized. The resort earned its sixth consecutive five star rating, and the spa earned a five-star rating.
"All of us at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain are thrilled and deeply grateful to receive this double Five Star recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said General Manager Steven Szenasi, in a statement.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is one of only two hotels in Arizona, and the only full destination resort in the state, to achieve double Five Stars for 2020. The spa, golf and adventure resort has also been ranked by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the eight most luxurious hotel/spa properties in the world.
The travel guide also listed Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch with a four-star rating for the second year in a row.
“It is a distinct honor to be awarded the prestigious Forbes Four-Star award for the second consecutive year,” said Hacienda Del Sol General Manager Jill Clark, in a release announcing the rating. “This is a very special recognition for our Hacienda Del Sol team and a reward for their efforts in executing the Forbes standards with consistency and compassion.”
Located in the foothills, the guest ranch was originally a ranch school for girls in the 1930s.
“We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.
