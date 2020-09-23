A new initiative by the Town of Oro Valley not only helps residents understand the precautions local establishments are taking, but helps those businesses weather the enduring pandemic.
OVSafeSteps, which has been in the works for several months, is a two-pronged approach to empowering the local economy during a particularly grueling year. It’s a website as well as a training and reimbursement program for business owners.
The initial idea for the program began in May, when the Oro Valley Town Council and local business owners were devising how to best recover financially from COVID, as well as keep the community safe. When the Town received more than $5 million in federal CARES Act funding, $1 million from the general fund was allocated on July 15 to establish the program.
“OVSafeSteps was created to help our local businesses, and also to recognize that each of us has a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield. “We need to work together and commit to responsible actions to move forward. This program will benefit businesses, and it will also benefit residents who are interested in supporting our businesses.”
The OVSafeSteps website contains a directory of more than 150 local businesses with information on their updated COVID procedures: facemasks required, limited room capacity, outdoor seating, touchless payments and such. The site also includes the business’ updated hours of operation, and which businesses took the “OVSafeSteps Promise” to follow public health guidelines, check employee illness symptoms, enforce social distancing and wear protective gear. Keeping the website up-to-date with local information will involve a “constant updating effort,” according to Oro Valley assistant town manager Chris Cornelison.
OVSafeSteps also provides assistance to local businesses in multiple ways. The “Business Assistance Program” allows qualified local business owners to receive both financial and organizational support. Businesses enrolled in the assistance program are eligible to receive up to $500 reimbursement for the purchase of personal protective equipment for employees, such as sanitizer, gloves and masks. They may also receive up to $500 reimbursement for marketing through digital media platforms on sites like Facebook and Yelp. Finally, businesses can also receive up to $500 reimbursement for consultation services to improve business operations—all for a potential stimulus of $1,500 per business.
According to Cornelison, understanding these needs came from a series of roundtable discussions with local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce, to understand the greatest needs of local business owners: financial support for restaurants and bars, marketing, operational changes, bookkeeping, and simply getting the word out that they’re still open.
“We have a lot of businesses that are phenomenal at their particular craft, but may be less experienced in areas such as business planning, personnel management like HR services, bookkeeping and accounting,” Cornelison said. “Some have had to lay off staff and really reduce their operations. Some of the managers are working directly in their stores because they haven’t been able to afford keeping all their staff on.”
When businesses apply for consultation services through a form on the website, one-on-one coaching is facilitated by the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce in the fields of marketing, legal, human resources, technology and more.
“The application goes to the town staff, and we provide that information to the chamber for follow-up,” Cornelison said. “And if the businesses requested one-on-one coaching, the chamber will follow-up with them directly to get a better assessment of what that particular business’ needs are.”
As a result of that conversation, the chamber can recommend various local services. The business can then get training, and return the receipts from their training for reimbursement. So far, more than 50 local businesses have submitted applications for the reimbursement programs. That reimbursement money comes out of the original $1 million allocated for the OVSafeSteps program.
“The reimbursements and services are as funding allows. So if we end up expending the full million, then that’s it, unless the Council authorizes additional funding for the program,” Cornelison said.
While OVSafeSteps is fully local—even Tucson advertising agency the Gordley Group designed the website—the town staff took some inspiration from similar programs in the cities of Mesa and Gilbert. While town staff was designing their program, they learned of Mesa and Gilbert’s programs and even received their assistance in developing certain criteria.
“It’s really creating more education and awareness of what we need to do as a community, and how we need to work together,” Cornelison said. “This isn’t just for the business community, it’s for the residents and those in the surrounding areas who shop here. Our hope is to bring more awareness for how people can be safer. That way we can remain open, which benefits everyone, and we can weather this pandemic.”
For more information, visit ovsafesteps.com
