The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3900 W. Ina Road in Marana is set to close on April 19, 2019. According to a Walmart representative, “The decision is based on several factors including the store’s overall performance… We will continue to serve customers in new ways across Arizona through expanded Online Grocery, store remodels and many other innovations”.
While Walmart does not share information on how long they have considered closing a location, they do have protocol for the employees at the closing location.
“Walmart hopes that most of the 75 associates will want to continue their career with Walmart by transferring to one of our nearby stores,” said Tiffany Wilson, Director of Communications for Walmart. “Our HR teams will help identify transfer opportunities and assist associates through the transfer process.”
There are two other Walmart locations within three miles of the closing location, at Foothills Mall and at Arizona Pavilions Shopping Center, though neither of these are “Neighborhood Market” locations.
