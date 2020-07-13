The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit local businesses hard as some consider reclosing after a new surge in cases. Already, several Tucson mainstays have fallen victim to decreased patronage and had to close their doors for good.
In an effort to curve some of the impact, the City of Tucson and Pima County have partnered together to create a fund to pay off the administrative fee for Hownd, a marketing app, for all local businesses to use.
“It really brought the consumers and the local businesses together in a way that made sense,” said Barbra Coffee, the economic initiatives director for the City of Tucson. “Our economic initiatives team could really help support merchants to connect to customers to drive not only returning customers through their doors, but also find new customers by using this platform.”
The city and county set aside $50,000 to pay this fee, and they will continue to pay the fee until the money is spent, where the business can either decide to stay on and pay the fee themselves or remove themselves from the platform.
“We contacted [the City of Tucson and Pima County] and we said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this really cool program going in Tempe, where we’re based, we’d like to expand this out to other municipalities,’” said Larry Fleischman, vice president of global field marketing for Hownd. “And they jumped on board right away.”
The app, which was started after the pandemic to support local businesses, has two sides to it – one for businesses and one for customers. The business side is called “Hownd” and is where business owners can upload special deals or coupons or offer gift vouchers.
The customer side, in turn, is called “MyHownd,” and is where consumers see the deals and gift vouchers local companies are offering. However, since businesses can also upload a list of customer contacts to market to, previous customers may receive emails with the same deals without having to download app.
Fleischman said the app differs from other methods of purchasing gift cards because it immediately funnels the revenue into the business, instead of waiting until the customer actually uses the gift card.
“It generates that revenue that they need right now, it puts cash in their bank accounts,” Fleischman said.
While the app had its start in Tempe, where according to Fleischman it has been very successful, it has recently made its way to Tucson. The app will market to users within a 20-mile radius of a business.
“This is literally zero risk for them, they have nothing to lose for as long as the fund lasts,” Fleischman said. “It doesn’t hurt. It only helps.”
Already several local businesses are using the app, including Gusto Osteria restaurant, Chocolate Iguana, Body Tao Therapies and BrushFire BBQ. Coffee said there are around 25 Tucson businesses utilizing the app, although the total will continue to grow.
Peter Wagle, the owner of BrushFire BBQ, said his business was initially hurt pretty significantly due to COVID-19.
“In the beginning [business] dropped about 60% month of March,” Wagle said in a text message. “April was down about 30%, however May and June are up slightly to last year. … [We] have a lot to make up from March and April though as those are usually 2 big months for us.”
Wagle said he only started using Hownd in the past few weeks but that he has “received a decent response which will continue to get better [as] we progress with time.” He also said they had been using other advertising methods as well to target specific days of the week and showcase particular dishes.
Besides the fund to pay off the Hownd fee, the City of Tucson also has weekly webinars to help with “navigating the impact of COVID-19 for small businesses,” Coffee said.
“We’re now in week 14 … and it has been a very successful webinar,” Coffee said. “It’s been a great conversation and a way to connect businesses to resources… That’s been very helpful.”
The city also set up a Small Business Assistance Hotline to address “questions and concerns and challenges that businesses are facing,” Coffee said.
Coffee also said in the near future another e-commerce marketing platform will be launching its services in Tucson. While she said the city won’t be partnering with company financially, they will help to spread the word about it.
“We are looking for other ways to always be innovative and proactive in how do we shore up our small businesses here that really create the essence of Tucson,” Coffee said.
However, Wagle said there were more things he thought the city could be doing to help restaurants during the pandemic.
Namely, he said the city could “help by making the public aware of all restaurants that are currently open and to what capacities” and “help with absorbing cost of masks, sanitizer and whatever cost associated to restaurants or any business for that matter during this pandemic.”
