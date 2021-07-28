After delivering more than $800 billion to businesses and workers across the nation, the federal Paycheck Protection Program ended on May 31. Arizona businesses received more than 80,000 loans at an average of $40,000 each in order to keep staff working and industry functioning—but COVID cases are on the rise once again.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, new daily COVID cases were at their highest since late February at more than 1,100 new cases per day as of last week. Following vaccine rollouts at the beginning of the year, cases throughout the state steadily dropped and then leveled out over the past few months. But with the economy opening up and social distancing restrictions lifted, there is more opportunity for transmission.
In response, local banks are continuing certain pandemic programs even after federal efforts ended. While these programs aren’t permanent, elements of the banking industry may be forever changed due to lessons learned over the last year and a half.
“The pandemic presented a prime opportunity for members to embrace and get more comfortable with using online and mobile banking. Once members realize how convenient it is to manage their finances remotely, it sticks with them,” said Jill Casey Pintor, assistant vice president of communications for Vantage West Credit Union. “Because we were able to successfully continue business operations during the height of the pandemic, our outlook is optimistic that we will continue to meet and hopefully exceed our members’ expectations. We are also optimistic that our business neighbors and community partners will be able to emerge strong, because they’ve proven their resiliency.”
Vantage West processed an estimated $26 million in SBA and PPP loans for their members, as well as more than $800,000 in pandemic-related financial assistance in the form of waived fees. They are also continuing the relief when it comes to the new federal child tax credit issued this month.
“For the stimulus payments and the child tax credit payments, we took the approach of not applying those to cover loans in default, whereas prior to the pandemic if a loan was in default we were entitled to deposits that come into the account. But given what all is going on, as a credit union we made the choice to not touch those funds and leave them for our members,” said Jade Oesterle, associate vice president for loan servicing at Vantage West Credit Union.
The tax credits are part of the American Rescue Plan and allow families to receive monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child, and Vantage West plans to continue this approach through the rest of the year. The credit union also manually posted nearly $2.5 million in stimulus payments that otherwise would have been sent back to the IRS for insufficient account information. According to Pintor, situations like this highlight the difference between credit unions and traditional banks.
“We had the unique opportunity to work with our members on a more neighborly and personal level because all decision-making is local. This is one differentiator between banks and local credit unions. This gave us more flexibility to find creative ways to help members with their individual needs,” Pintor said. “As a local business, and a local credit union serving local business members, Vantage West understands the critical role that ‘essential customers’ and their ‘essential members,’ play in the post-pandemic economic recovery.
This inspired a partnership with the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce that resulted in ‘Essential,’ a promotional spot to help encourage post-pandemic recovery in our community by supporting local
businesses.”
The past year also resulted in shifts at Commerce Bank of Arizona, a statewide bank that provides services for individuals and business owners. Commerce Bank participated in both PPP rounds, resulting in more than 500 loans and $85 million to Arizona businesses throughout the state. This process was so large that of the roughly 50 employees at Commerce Bank, more than a dozen shifted to work solely on PPP loans.
“Wherever there was a need, we provided. Through the whole process, we gained probably 80 new clients that weren’t being serviced by their existing bank and having a hard time with the PPP process. We saw the importance of that as a lifeline to small business. As a community bank, we felt it was important to meet that need,” said Paul Tees, Tucson market president and CCO for the Commerce Bank of Arizona. “What the pandemic showed us is how resilient businesses can be. If you look at when this happened in March, a lot of people were looking at which industries would be hit hard and how it would affect banks’ loan portfolios. What we saw is that a lot of the businesses we lent to, if they had the ability to pivot their strategy and be nimble, they actually did really well during last year and have come out of it with a different business model.”
Because of their business focus, Commerce Bank was also one of the few Arizona banks to participate in the federal Main Street Lending program, which lent to small and medium-sized for-profit businesses and nonprofits that were in sound financial condition before the onset of COVID. This specific business support provided low-interest rate loans with favorable payment terms. But as with other federal loan programs, the Main Street Lending program has also concluded.
Tees says that earlier in the pandemic, he may have said virtual banking was a paradigm shift in the financial industry. But with businesses continuing to open up and more vaccinations, he is seeing more personal contacts and face-to-face business as a reminder that banking is a “people-based business.” In addition, Commerce Bank had a heightened loan growth of 10% for the first quarter of 2021, and continue to see loan growth.
“These business models can now take into account that the pandemic might not be over, and they’ve thought about if it comes back and we have to shut down again, how they can survive,” Tees said. “To some extent, it’s been beneficial for companies to look at their existing business models and try to figure out how to handle this going forward. But we’re still lending and we’ve very optimistic for the overall Arizona economy.”
The Washington D.C.-based Federal Funds Information for States published their quarterly Index of State Economic Momentum in June, which found that more than half of all states exceeded their previous quarter’s economic performance. Arizona was ranked among the highest at number 6, with an economic momentum score of 2% higher than the national average. The report is based on data from the census, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bureau of Labor Statistics. It also found that Arizona was one of the top states for personal income growth, seeing a 6% increase over the past year, as compared to the national 4%.
“We’re seeing a lot of people move from other states into Tucson and Phoenix, as well as Arizona in general. We think this migration shows Arizona is a great place to do business both now and for the future,” Tees said. “Our overall economy is strong, especially if you look at the housing market and our nearby states. This is a desirable place to live and businesses see that.”
