Marana residents will soon be enjoying new park amenities after the Marana Town Council unanimously voted to adopt the town’s Parks and Recreation 10-Year Master Plan in early February.
The plan addresses the needs of five elements that make up the town’s parks and recreation system: developed parks, community center and aquatic facilities, linear parks and trail, natural resource parks and preserves, and various recreational programs. It also takes the geographical and demographic diversity of Northwest Marana, Northeast Marana and Southern Marana into account by understanding and identifying specific recreational needs for each district.
Parks and Recreation staff have identified 20 projects to formally include into the Capital Improvement Program that will be pursued over the next decade, according to Marana Parks and Recreation Director Jim Conroy.
“This is the roadmap. This is the blueprint for our park system,” Conroy said. “We have identified from 2022 to 2028 what projects we would like to see happen in that timeframe, but a number of the projects will happen after 2028.”
While Conroy and his team have identified which projects should have priority, the CIP is currently under review and funding for construction has not been officially allocated at this time, said the director.
“Our capital improvement programs are pretty major annual administrative events,” Conroy said. “All the town’s departments participate in it. I hate to use the word compete but what we’re trying to do as an organization is balance where the top priorities are between parks, roads and water, our three biggest departments.”
Many times municipal master plans can be approved and then stall due to administrative inaction, said Conroy. He said he is proud of the work his team and the town’s residents were able to accomplish by establishing the plan while in the middle of an international pandemic and wants to make sure all their hard work was not in vain.
“We knew at the beginning that a park and recreation master plan has little value if you haven’t had significant engagement,” Conroy said. “Having documented over 6,000 interactions, we’re extremely grateful for the major input we got from the public.”
Mayor Ed Honea said he is confident Conroy’s department will receive the necessary funding to proceed with a majority of the parks and recreation projects, especially considering how fast the town is growing. But Honea said larger, slated project like the $30 million community and aquatic center at Ora Mae Harn Park may take longer to raise funds than the given 10-year timeframe.
“We’re at about 53,000 people and we need parks. We had 100 houses built last month and that’s a lot of people coming here, so we need to have an organized plan for moving forward,” Honea said. “Some of the things we can coordinate immediately and then some are much bigger items that we’ll have to decide if we want to take on something like that.”
The mayor said he was impressed with how well the Parks and Recreation department and the community were able to work together in crafting the 10-year master plan. He said he felt the plan encompasses all the outdoor activities Marana is known for, while building upon them to provide municipal outdoor recreation well into the 21 century.
“I thought the plan is great because it not only improves our parks, but our hiking and horseback riding trails and bike paths. We have so many young families moving here and they need parks,” Honea said. “We’re wanting to keep our citizens healthy and the park master plan includes amenities and activities for everyone from seniors to two-year olds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.