Since MJ Reed opened Solana Pilates on Oct. 5, she has had a sunny outlook.
She hoped Pilates fans would appreciate her Marana studio, which offers the original mode, Reformer Pilates.
“Pilates is interesting,” said Reed, who said “Solana” is Spanish for sunshine.
“You can do it in a couple ways. Originally when Pilates was introduced by Joseph Pilates, it was on a machine.”
Mat Pilates followed. However, the Pilates methods have the same 500 exercises.
“So they can be done on a reformer (machine) or a mat, a yoga mat,” she said.
The use of a mat leads to confusion between Pilates and yoga. Reed educates people on the difference and insisted Pilates is one of the best modalities when it comes to exercise and strengthening your core.
“We do some stretching, (like yoga),” she said. “But the one thing that I think sets Pilates apart from any other modality, is that it hits intrinsic muscles that you will never hit doing strength training in a gym.”
According to a new study by Fitness Volt, Pilates is the most popular fitness class in Arizona. Reed knows all about its benefits. A former body builder, Reed said her body was worn from the form. She started at 19 and continued for another 20 years.
“Because of knee injuries, elbow injuries, I never thought I would have full mobility again,” Reed said.
“And doing Pilates has absolutely given me mobility. I’m able to do the things I couldn’t do in the past.”
Many former athletes of high-impact sports and weightlifting styles have found great benefits incorporating her style of fitness into their routines. She doesn’t just offer her classes to former athletes, Reed has found working with women has been very rewarding and beneficial to them as well.
“It’s really for anybody. I work with a lot of women too,” she said. “As we get older, balance becomes an issue and that is one of the things I work with older women with; core and building their stabilizer and the legs for balance. That’s what I love about the machine, if you suffer from something like vertigo, it gives you the ability to lay down and still be able to do these exercises while you are laying down (on the machines)”
Pilates allows a person to feel relaxed while still challenging themselves. Solana offers Pilates essentials for beginners and Beyond essentials for a more advanced client.
Reed said she wants to engage others in the same life-enhancing exercises that have improved her own well-being after years of previous athletic endeavors.
Solana Pilates’ machines are from Europe; Joseph Pilates hailed from Germany. Pilates built his first Reformer Pilates machine in the 1920s using a hospital bed.
The studio, with its calming colors and relaxing scent, welcomes clients. Reed said she also uses props such as weights and a magic circle, a rubber or metal ring that’s about 13- to 15-inches in diameter with two small, cushioned pads on either side.
She offers five classes per day with a maximum of seven clients per class. Prices are based on class passes or monthly memberships.
Currently Reed is offering an introductory price of four classes for $40. Drop-in classes are $30, Reed explained. For five classes, the fee is $120; 10 classes will cost $200.
Those who have a membership with an automatic renewing contract, the fees are four classes per month at $99, or eight classes per month for $160. Unlimited classes per month are $199.
Solana Pilates
8275 N. Silverbell Road, Suite 105, Marana
Call/text 520-627-4201
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday
7 a.m. to noon Saturday
Solana Pilates offers classes at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.
And at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Private classes from 1 to 4 p.m.
