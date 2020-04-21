Hughes Federal Credit Union here in Tucson has announced that they are opening up their Business Partner Program for their Checking PLUS customers. This will provide the benefit of reaching potential customers without having to pay hefty advertising fees.
“Our goal is to keep people purchasing from local businesses, especially during these challenging times,” Hughes Marketing Manager Dani Gomez said. “At Hughes, we are committed to serving our community and feel privileged to partner with local organizations.”
Businesses can visit the website to apply and upload their business information and logo. To qualify, you must agree to educate your employees on the program and honor discounts appropriately.
After applying for the program, business owners will be listed on the Local Business Discounts Directory, the Benefits Plus national website, and a mobile app. Participating businesses also receive a complimentary Benefits Plus membership to take advantage of the discounts being offered and a Checking PLUS account from Hughes.
