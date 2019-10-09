All are welcome the evening of Thursday, Oct. 17, when the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Northwest YMCA host a voter education event on three questions before voters in November.
The free, public forum begins at 6 p.m. in the community room at the Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
In November, voters are being asked by mail ballot to decide on a $26.6 million bond issue request for Golder Ranch Fire District. Amphitheater Public Schools seek two property tax overrides, one a continuation of the current 10 percent override, the second a 3.5 percent request to fund full-day kindergarten and cap K-3 class sizes in Amphi schools.
Representatives of the school district and the fire district will make brief presentations and answer questions. They’ll be followed by representatives of organizations supporting the proposals, again for presentations and questions.
We’re pleased to put together an informative session for the area’s voters, and thank the Northwest YMCA and executive director John Winchester for hosting us.
Dave Perry is the President and CEO of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.