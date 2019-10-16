After a competitive nationwide recruitment process, Marana Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta appointed Scott Schladweiler as water director. His tenure began Sept. 30.
“Marana is a growing community, and Scott’s experience in managing large projects in planning, project development, and construction makes him best suited for the job at hand,” Mehta said. “We have a great team in Marana Water, and Scott’s leadership will keep that momentum going.”
Schladweiler has filled the role of interim water director since June 17. The role was previously held by John Kmiec, who accepted the position of Deputy Water Director at the City of Tucson. Scott has over 21 years of experience in the design, construction and operation of water and water reclamation systems. He joined Marana in 2014 as a utilities engineer and has served as the deputy water director for the past three and a half years.
“I am excited for both the opportunity and the challenge that the Water Director position brings,” Schladweiler said. “The Marana Water team continues to set the bar high, and has a number of exciting projects on the way. I am humbled to be a part of its continued success.”
