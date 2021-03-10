Meritage Homes, the public homebuilder behind Tucson communities like Celebration at Gladden Farms and Boulder Vista at Stone Canyon, has announced a new community being built in Vail. Vistas at Rancho del Lago will have 140 homesites and be in the Vail School District.
The community will be built near the Del Lago Golf Club just off Interstate 10, and include three- and four-bedroom homes starting in the $300,000s. The homes in the community will be one and two stories, up to 2,900 square feet. Vistas at Rancho del Lago will be open for in-person tours in mid-July.
For more information, visit meritagehomes.com/state/az/tucson/vistas-at-rancho-del-lago--heritage-series
