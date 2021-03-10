In a sometimes heated meeting, the Oro Valley Town Council voted 4-3 to not expedite leasing the Pusch-9 golf course ahead of its scheduled Nov. 1 reopening date during a meeting on Wednesday, March 3.
Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett and councilmembers Tim Bohen and Josh Nicolson voted in favor of the motion.
Barrett made the motion to speed up the Request for Proposal (RTF) process in an attempt to find a potential leasee after Assistant Town Manager Chris Cornelison presented the council with a three-year outline of how the town would proceed with revamping the defunct course by next fall. Barrett wanted staff to prepare the RTF by June 30.
“These timelines are not necessarily intended to be set in stone. There will be some fluidity,” Cornelison said. “It’s more general, but really intended to give a realistic expectation of the anticipated major actions to be taken.”
According to the town’s timeline, staff would begin researching and preparing the RTF by August and expect to have it ready for potential bidders by Nov. 1. Potential leasee evaluations and recommendations would start in December. The town would like to have a potential candidate by January 2022 and finalize lease terms by July 1, said Cornelison.
“The timeline really begins in August is mainly due to the timing for the bids to occur when golf is taking place and is operational over there,” Cornelison said. “However, we will start working sooner if possible.”
If the town is unable to find a prospective leasee by the new year, they would move forward with Indigo Golf Partners operating the course for the town in FY 22/23 while still looking for a potential leasee, said Cornelison.
Town Manager Mary Jacobs said the reason the RTF was being held until August was so town staff could finalize the town’s FY 20/21 budget, while also finalizing the course budget and HOA agreements. Those agreements would then need approval by the council, said Jacobs. Surrounding HOAs have pledged to donate $34,000 each year for three years in an attempt to revitalize the course.
The town plans to repair the course’s cart path, two water pumps and the course’s irrigation systems starting in June at a cost of $95,000. Overseeding and repairing bare spots throughout the neglected course will begin in early fall, said Cornelison.
“We’ve already designed the cart path and we’ll actually be going out for bid on that this month and we plan to begin construction next month as that is a safety concern,” Cornelison said. “In addition, we’ve already started working on and have confirmed some of the pump repair quotes, as well as for the duration of construction. That way, when the next fiscal year starts we can get to work on those items, as well.”
After the presentation, Councilmember Tim Bohen was critical of the plan for several different reasons. He complained about a lack of details and the timeline for collecting course data, questioned why golf is the only option for the property and noted that HSL Properties backed out of their lease agreement with the town last year, suggesting that Oro Valley should think twice about pursuing golf.
“HSL has turned down this course twice, in 2014 and they turned it down recently,” Bohen said.
“An independent golf club operator who can either operate this course or turn it down is a much more honest broker of what the financial value of this course is, in terms of being a revenue stream of supposedly improved golf popularity.”
HSL, who also owns the nearby El Conquistador Resort, did intend to lease the nine-hole for a term of 50 years at $10,000 per year, but chose not to go through with the deal in January because of financial uncertainty surrounding the year-long pandemic.
Bohen also accused Jacobs and Cornelison of being dishonest about how soon town staff could pursue the RTF process after Jacobs stated she and the assistant town manager had compiled Wednesday’s presentation during their weekend off-time.
“My concern is the staff is seemingly able to work miracles when they would like to, but also will tell us over extended periods of time that the budget is all-consuming,” Bohen said. “It just doesn’t necessarily ring completely honest to me.”
Mayor Joe Winfield and councilmembers Steve Solomon and Mo Greene called on Bohen to apologize after the mayor called a point-of-order over Bohen’s comments. Bohen refused.
“Mr. Mayor, I’m not going to apologize because I recall last week that the staff volunteered to do this in two weeks,” Bohen said. “There was no request from the council that this needed to be done by this time.”
Winfield commended staff on getting their presentation ready on short notice and asked that Bohen be mindful of the particular situation and why the town is planning to reopen the nine-hole course.
“I know that Ms. Jacobs did ask that staff be given until March 17 council meeting. They were obviously able to provide us with this framework and have admitted they don’t have all the details,” Winfield said. “I think it’s important to remember, or just as a reminder, that we did not expect to be here and I think that has to be taken into consideration.”
