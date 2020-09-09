The Town of Marana has reached several milestones recently, most notably reaching 50,000 residents at the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Despite the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to be a fast-growing community, and we look forward to Marana’s continued development in the coming years.
Marana’s housing market experienced the greatest economic impacts in the last few months, resulting in a reduced home inventory supply in the resale market. For this reason, realtors expect the median list price to continue to rise. During the first quarter of 2020, the year-over-year value of homes appreciated by 5.7% nationally and 8.5% in Arizona, which ranked 7th in the US. Arizona also has more in-migration than out-migration, which translates into a strong housing market. This reflects research done by the National Association of Realtors, which shows housing markets in the West and South leading the market’s recovery as buyers move to warmer climates.
The year also started very strong in terms of housing permit volumes. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the number of permit applications fell in April, but rebounded in May. The month of June saw one of the highest ever number of permits issued at 111. The total number of single-family permits for fiscal year 2020 was 855 permits, which exceeded the forecasted total of 735 permits for the year.
You may have noticed several completed commercial projects in Marana this year, including Jack in the Box and Bisbee Breakfast Club in north Marana, Dutch Bros. on Cortaro Road, and Spice Garden Indian Cuisine in Arizona Pavilions. During fiscal year 2020, a total of 54 commercial permits were issued with a valuation of over $23 million. The remainder of 2020 includes the completion of several more commercial projects, which can be found on our website under “Current Projects”.
Last month, staff saw the outcome of a longstanding project. Following several community meetings and critical resident input, the Make Marana 2040 General Plan was put before voters for ratification in the August 4 election. The plan was approved by 77% of Marana voters, and this document will now help guide decision-making for continued sustainable growth for the community over the next 10 years.
We now focus on the implementation strategies outlined in the plan. Future development requests will be measured against this plan to assure they align with the newly adopted goals and policies. To accomplish the numerous goals and policies, the Town will work with area stakeholders, special interest groups and the general public.
Advancement of various strategies will be provided through the leadership and direction provided by the Mayor and Town Council, as well as the Town Manager’s Office. The Make Marana 2040 General Plan identifies 20 plans that would be developed or updated to provide additional detail and guidance in specific areas. Each of these plans could take months to over a year to complete, and are subject to funding availability each fiscal year.
We extend our gratitude to the Marana residents for their continued feedback and support of this document, as it is first and foremost a document to serve our community. Together, we look forward to making Marana what you want it to look like in the next decade.
Jason Angell is the Town of Marana Development Services Director.
