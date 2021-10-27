Marana Market Place will soon be home to a 16-space Tesla supercharger station.
The station will be the third in Tucson and one of several planned for the Interstate 10 corridor, including two others completed in Willcox and Deming, N.M.
Marana Market Place is a ±280,000-square-foot Power Center anchored by such tenants as Sprouts, PetSmart, Conn’s, Michaels, Bealls Outlet, Guitar Center, Bank of the West, Northwest Urgent Care, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak, Sports Clips, Smoothie King, Popeye's Chicken, and others.
