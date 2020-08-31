The Pima County Small Business Commission is accepting nominations for its 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards.
This year's awards will honor three small businesses and/or nonprofits that have demonstrated outstanding qualities and actions of leadership, innovation and advocacy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
All nominations must but be submitted via the online application form by 5 p.m. Sept. 28.
Nominees must:
- Be located in Pima County (may be a branch or division of a larger company).
- Be owned or managed by a Pima County resident.
- Be in operation at least two years.
- Employ fewer than 100 employees.
