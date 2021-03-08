Allied Universal, a security and facility services company, will conduct drive-through interviews to hire 250 Tucson-area security professionals.
Applicants can apply from 10 a.m. to noon, March 25, by driving to the parking garage at 5285 E. William Circle, Tucson, and meeting with hiring managers about opportunities in the retail, financial and healthcare sectors.
Allied Universal also has a virtual interview process where applicants can apply from the comfort of their home through video interviews.
“We invite applicants to drive up to the parking lot for an interview, and potentially drive off with a job offer,” said Crystal Harris, SW Recruiting Manager for Allied.
“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”
