The Town of Oro Valley is one step closer to annexing the Westward Look Resort and surrounding property despite a handful of concerns from the area’s neighbors at the first public hearing during town council meeting last Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The town anticipates annexation of the 75-acre property would help Oro Valley bolster its bottom line through bed and sales tax revenue. The Westward Look Resort is the only property within the proposed annexation boundary.
“We’re looking at the diverse and robust economic base with financial and economic stability that Westward Look could bring to Oro Valley,” said Amanda Jacobs, economic development director for the town, during a presentation before the public hearing.
“The Westward Look is going to provide the community with an additional resort. Currently, we only have one resort as a part of our portfolio.”
The public hearing’s purpose was to discuss the proposed annexation in terms of the property itself, not changes to the general plan amendment or rezoning of the area. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission is set to hold a public hearing regarding those issues on Monday, Dec. 7.
At the public hearing, a couple of Pima County residents raised concerns about the fate of 23 acres of property along Ina Road included in the proposed annexation. Matthew Bailey is an attorney who represents Elizabeth Dudley, whose property lies adjacent to the resort. He said his client is “deeply concerned” the 23 acres of desert landscape will be developed should annexation plans be approved.
“Ms. Dudley is requesting...any zoning approval of the Westward Look property annexation record a covenant that runs the land to protect the 23-acre parcel as natural open space that gives her, as well as her adjacent homeowners the ability to ensure that it stays protected,” Bailey said.
For the council’s cooperation in protecting the open space area, Dudley and her neighbors wouldn’t object to the proposed annexation moving forward, according to Bailey.
Another county resident, John Richardson, compared the proposed annexation to “a finger that’s going to be surrounded on three sides by a non-annexed area.” He is also concerned on what future actions Oro Valley will take if the deal is approved.
“I would ask the council members to remember that this process is much more impactful for many people who are outside the Town of Oro Valley, than inside it,” Richardson said. “(The proposed annexation) has to be done with the recognition that these types of strip annexations are unique and require great care and consideration on your part to not have this turn out poorly.”
Once the public hearing closed, Mayor Joe Winfield expressed his resolve to ensure the issues concerning those property owners would be considered throughout the annexation process.
“The affected property owners and residents are really outside the boundaries of Oro Valley, but nevertheless, it is our criteria to be sensitive to the affected property owners,” Winfield said.
This is the third time Oro Valley has attempted to annex the area since incorporating in 1974. Back then, the town was a mere two square-mile plot of land in the middle of the Sonoran Desert. Through the years, Oro Valley has successfully navigated 48 annexations before attempting this proposed expansion.
Along with the El Conquistador Resort, the town has three hotels—a Holiday Inn Express, Fairfield Marriott and one independently owned posada. Town manager Mary Jacobs said the proposed annexation would not only increase Oro Valley’s tax revenues, it would bring “significant benefits” to local businesses in the area.
“The revenue is great, but post-COVID we would like to have more than one resort to attract businesses, gatherings and tourism,” Jacobs said in a previous interview leading to the Oct. 21 public hearing. “We don’t have a lot. So we see this as a real benefit.”
Jacobs said they’ve been trying to obtain the property for more than 15 years. She believes the deal would be mutually beneficial to Oro Valley and Westward Look since the town will be “exploring a rezoning at the same time” since the resort owns properties south of Westward Look Drive and Ina Road.
Oro Valley is negotiating incentives for Westward Look to join the town, but those incentives cannot be disclosed because they are still being negotiated, said Jacobs.
“We think we bring great value to the hotel and to future businesses in terms of our level of services and in some cases, lower tax rates,” Jacobs said. “We are also really concerned and want our community to understand whether they live in Oro Valley or not, all the adjacent residences (to the proposed annexation) are county residences, but their opinions are just as important.”
Jacobs said should the proposed annexation be approved, it would help the town “target the rest of the corner at Ina Road and Oracle Road.”
“We have the northwest corner and we would like to get that whole corner,” Jacobs said.
