Heath Vescovi-Chiordi, who has worked for the Town of Marana since 2014, recently won the Emerging Leader Award from the Center for the Future of Arizona for his commitment to “civic health and community connections.” As the other nominees were not disclosed, he can’t say for sure what sets him apart. But during his time working for the Town, he has focused his efforts on a variety of programs aimed at young professionals and emerging development.
“It was shocking and definitely humbling to find out I’d even been nominated, and then to learn the nomination had led to this recognition,” Vescovi-Chiordi said. “I think the varied programs I’ve created helped set me apart, whether it’s creating a course at UA to teach about economic development to master’s students, or mentorship programs I work with statewide, or facilitating civic discussions about the sustainable growth of Arizona. These may have all culminated in them thinking I have a lot of energy and a drive to help people. And that’s exactly why I got into public administration. When you run a city or town at the local level, you are directly affecting that population’s lives.”
The recognition was part of the 2021 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards, named after the late community outreach director for Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who died in the 2011 Tucson mass shooting. In his memory, the awards highlight non-elected public servants and their contributions to Arizona
communities.
The Emerging Leader award focuses on commitments to “civic health,” which Vescovi-Chiordi defines as a balance between open discussions, the needs of a community, and reconciling those discussions with the existing resources within the area. To further this goal, Vescovi-Chiordi helped form the Marana Citizen’s Forum, modeled after the Arizona Town Hall organization of which he is a board member. These groups gather citizens to discuss the “intractable issues” facing towns, and bring the issues before the Town Council.
“We end up creating and implementing policy that is directly derived from the input of the citizens and the individuals from the region,” Vescovi-Chiordi said. “But the government can only do so much, and while we do a lot, it’s also up to private industry. While we’re working with a significant amount of homebuilders in Marana, we try to impart sustainable development practices for them as well, because they certainly have a part to play. With homes and population significantly increasing, that also leads to a strain on natural resources, so we have to be cognizant of the way we build.”
Sustainable growth is another major focus, as he works in a desert town with limited resources. This is also true for adjoining towns such as Oro Valley and the City of Tucson, all of which are seeing increased population and high real estate demand. However, he argues sustainable growth isn’t simply about responsible use of natural resources, but also focusing on the present strengths of the community and developing according to them.
“We have to be very judicious with these things, because they are finite,” Vescovi-Chiordi said. “That is a key thing to keep in mind. And in the same vein, when you’re thinking about sustainable development, it can take on so many meanings and we try to incorporate as many of those meanings as we can.”
Aside from intelligent water planning, Vescovi-Chiordi lists Marana’s strengths as having a good eye on the future as indicated by the Town’s 2040 General Plan, as well as a desirable location along the I-10.
Vescovi-Chiordi joined Marana in 2014 as a management intern, and was hired on as a management assistant directly out of the internship. As he grew more interested in economic development, he became an economic development specialist before landing in his current role as assistant to the town manager, Terry Rozema.
He was also named a 2019 40 Under 40 Honoree by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as well as appointed to the Pima County Workforce Investment Board, and the Judicial Performance Review Commission for the State of Arizona. Looking ahead, he is also working with the Marana Regional Airport to plan their control tower, which has been in discussion for more than a decade.
Other recipients of the 2021 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards include the Public Works Director for the City of Peoria, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Goodyear, and the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.
“As far as awards go, you don’t do things for recognition. But once it happens, I’m glad to accept,” Vescovi-Chiordi said. “We have very dedicated staff, honestly. It’s been a real pleasure to work with everyone here, because they truly do love their jobs, and I think that’s kind of rare to say in government. There are some typical perceptions of what a government worker looks like, but everyone here goes above and beyond. They allow for a lot of latitude for individuals like me to affect the greater community for the better.”
