Sen. Vince Leach, who represents of Oro Valley and Marana in the Arizona Legislature, was named Senator of the Year for 2021 by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Arizona Chamber CEO Danny Seiden cited Leach’s work on SB 1377, a bill that reduces the potential legal liability for employers, schools, religious organizations and healthcare workers in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This legislation did not come together overnight. We had countless meetings making sure that the final product was the right fit for Arizona to protect all businesses from frivolous lawsuits,” Leach said. “I am both humbled and honored to be named Senator of the Year by this prestigious organization. This was the result of many people from across the state working together for the betterment of Arizona’s business community.”
Seiden said that Leach is one of the state Legislature’s strongest advocates for Arizona’s job creators and is successful in his efforts to ensure responsible businesses can get back to work without the threat of litigation.
