As the term limits of several Marana Utilities Board members come to an end this month, the Marana Town Council appointed two new members and one returning member, along with a new chairman, during their council meeting on Tuesday, March 16.
Retired water utility executive Mark Johnson and civil engineer Ronson Chee will be taking over for departing utility board members Julie Mett and Doug Emans, while former Tucson Water director Jeff Biggs will get another term on the board. Interim Marana water director Stephen Dean will serve as the board’s chairman.
Council-appointed members begin serving their term immediately after their appointment is announced, according to town code section 16-1-3.
“Can I just comment how lucky we are to have had the applicants that we had?” Councilman Jon Post said during the council meeting. “Reading through those resumes made me feel good that we have those kinds of people that are willing to serve in our community.”
Councilmember Roxanne Ziegler also commented on the difficulty of choosing the new board members due to the number of quality applicants.
“It wasn’t an easy choice,” Ziegler said. “In the past, it’s been an easier choice, but I’d rather it not be easy.”
The seven-member utilities board includes the water director, the town’s finance director, two town employees appointed by the town manager and three council-appointed members who are currently town utility customers and/or Marana residents, according to the town’s website. The board is responsible for managing and operating the town’s utilities, while the water director is responsible for maintaining daily water and wastewater services.
In addition to Dean, Biggs, Johnson and Chee, finance director Yiannis Kalaitzidis and deputy town manager Erik Montague also currently serve on the board.
This will be Jeff Biggs’ third term on the utilities board. Biggs has 40 years of experience in the water utility profession, serving as the director for Tucson Water from 2008 to 2010, but he resigned over the city’s residency requirement. However, he stayed on with Tucson Water as their administrator, a position he still holds without having to move from his Marana home.
“I’ve lived in Marana for almost 20 years and I think we really need to be careful and prudent on our water resources and water utility,” Biggs said during the meeting. “That’s why I really applaud the town for pursuing and building those two water treatment plants. It’s a really great thing that you’ve done.”
Mark Johnson is a retired water utility executive with more than 40 years of experience at various water utilities around the country. Before retiring in 2016, his most recent position was director of engineering at Coachella Valley Water District in California. Johnson is also a member of the Tortilla Alliance, an advocacy group for the Tortilla Reserve. He said the most important concerns the town will face over the next decade include Marana’s water supply, open space and Sonoran Desert protections, as well as growth affordability, according to his Town of Marana Board and Commission application.
“I want to thank the council for giving me the opportunity to serve the community,” Johnson said during the meeting. “I think with my experience I can provide a lot of knowledge and benefit to the town.”
Dr. Ronson Chee currently works as a civil engineer for Riley Engineering and holds a PhD in Philosophy in Civil Engineering from the University of Arizona. He said civil engineering is his passion and he considers his “life’s mission to serve and improve the lives of others,” according to his Town of Marana Board and Commission application. Chee also noted on his application that while Marana’s farming and agricultural heritage should always a part of the town’s identity, the town’s use of groundwater through the Central Arizona Project needs to be carefully managed.
“I bring a lot of expertise to the table, having a PhD in water resources and also practicing civil engineering as a water resources engineer,” Chee said during the meeting. “I’m going to do my best to make sure the town has the utilities and water that we need to move forward.”
