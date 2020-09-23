After significant changes, the Oro Valley Town Council passed an update to their economic development strategy that is designed to make the municipality more attractive to potential employers who want to expand or relocate.
In July, the seven-member council debated an amendment to their zoning code that would, among other things, allow preliminary grading of specific sites in the town’s Economic Expansion Zone ahead of an incoming company. About half of the seven-member council took issue with this provision, as they did when it was proposed in February.
Community and Economic Development Director JJ Johnston told the council that surrounding jurisdictions in Southern Arizona already allow preliminary grading, and Oro Valley is at a significant competitive disadvantage for new development projects if they don’t adopt a similar policy.
Mayor Joe Winfield and council members Melanie Barrett and Josh Nicholson were prepared to vote against the amendment, saying it would be easy for a developer to level pristine desert land and leave it vacant for an indefinite amount of time. Council members Rhonda Piña, Bill Rodman and Steve Solomon expressed support for the change and see it as a necessary addition to the town’s toolbox for attracting new primary employers.
The decision came down to council member Joyce Jones-Ivey, who abstained from the vote because she didn’t feel that she had all the necessary information and requested more time to make a decision.
So the amendment was put on hold and brought back to the council on Sept. 16 with significant changes made by the staff. In the revised proposal, new criteria was added. An applicant who wants to do preliminary grading must now provide evidence (such as leads or contracts) of their ability to develop the site within five years. After 10 years, the site must be re-vegetated unless an extension is granted by the Planning and Zoning Administrator.
“We’re trying to hedge our bets, if you will, that we won’t run into the 10-year situation,” Oro Valley Planning Manager Bayer Vella said of this new requirement. “But can it happen? Yes, and we have a process to address it if it does.”
According to council documents, a newly required visual analysis will confirm whether there is a visual impact to nearby residential homes or public roadways. The Planning and Zoning Administrator has the ability to impose conditions for a developer on a case-by-case basis to minimize impacts to desert views.
All sites are required to maintain a 100-foot buffer along the main roadway. Out of the sites that could be pre-graded, four are visible from roadways or existing homes, according to the town. These homes are located across Big Wash.
During the meeting, Barrett asked if the sites near Big Wash could be taken off the table for this amendment.
“If this sits empty like this for a long period of time, that will be a view directly in our view corridor where people drive and we’ve got homes being built with lots facing that direction,” she said.
Vella said all pre-grading would be approved on a case-by-case basis by staff.
Jones-Ivey said this issue has given her “the most angst” but she was happy with most of the revisions. She asked if the 10-year requirement could be shortened to five.
Vella said the staff chose a 10-year mark because they are trying to be fair to developers, but he agreed to change it to five years with the flexibility of a potential two-year extension if a developer can prove that construction is imminent.
The rest of mayor and council expressed support for the change, and Winfield said it provides a screening of landowners and developers to see who is serious about building something and who is not. They unanimously approved the revision proposal.
