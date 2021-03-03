Spring is in the air, which I know does not mean a lot of change with our weather but, hopefully, with your daily activities. As our days get longer, we will be spending more time outside, taking early-morning and late-evening walks, runs and bike rides. We will see more flowers and gardens being planted. Kids will be playing sports, so our parks will be full again. There are so many things to do and see in our beautiful community. I hope you will take the time to try or see something new around you.
The Marana Chamber/Visitor Center now has an official Arizona Visitor Information Center designation status. So, what does that mean for you? Marana will now be listed on the VisitArizona.com website, which has 2.8 million visits annually, and will be listed in the Arizona Official State Travel Guide, currently distributing 4000,000 copies. Since we will also receive marketing material and resources from the Arizona Office of Tourism, these marketing and resources will help us welcome visitors into our town and help support local businesses around Marana. We have seen an increase of more than double the visits this January over last year even with COVID restrictions. Many of our residents are now checking out local attractions and businesses that they’ve never seen or used before. Don’t forget to stop by and visit our new offices and catch up on what you are missing.
Coming up March 18 is the Marana Chamber Virtual Economic Development Business Connection Luncheon. We will have three dynamic speakers sharing with us what is happening now and being forecasted for 2021’s economic development in Southern Arizona. Our speakers are Dr. George W. Hammond, the director of Economic and Business Research Center in the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona; John Carroll, an agent with Land Advisors Organization; and Curt Woody, the director of Economic Development & Tourism at the Town of Marana. The event will be hosted via Zoom and you can register at maranachamber.com or by calling our office at 520-682-4314. Get the inside scoop for 2021!
In the spring of 2021, Habitat for Humanity Tucson will begin breaking ground on 12 new homes in Marana. These homes will be built in Honea Heights and Whitney Farms and will feature two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes. The Habitat home-buying process is a two-year process that starts with a homebuyer information session, sweat equity and volunteer hours, pre-purchase classes and affordable mortgages. Families and individuals can qualify with an annual income at or below 80% of the area’s median income. Habitat for Humanity also offers a veterans home repair program, neighborhood clean-ups, and many volunteer and intern opportunities. For more information, you can call 520-904-4011 or visit their website at habitattucson.org.
The Town of Marana started off January 2021 with continued its continued steady growth with 99 Single Family Housing Permits. The word is out that Marana is a great place to live!
We are reprising our Marana Young Professionals group in 2021, beginning with a Young Professionals Financial Corner Series offering a 4-meeting webinar promoting some great ideas and education tailored to the YP. For more information, go to our website tab “Events.”
Welcome to our newest members: Enerjoust, LLC Flame Connection, MiCamp Solutions-Roger LaFaye, and Tucson Business Networking, LLC. Thank you to all our current members and for your trust in the Marana Chamber. We appreciate you and all your support.
Audra Winters is president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce. For more information about members or news in this article, go to www.maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
