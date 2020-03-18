Bike Trail
1. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop
Locations throughout Pima County
(520) 724-5000 (Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation)
webcms.pima.gov/government/the_loop/
Pima County’s Chuck Huckelberry Loop is a genius idea: Take the land you can’t build on next to our waterways and turn it into a linear park! With new segments opening on the regular, the Loop is an ever-growing network that ranges across the entire community. And while you’re riding on it, you don’t have to worry about sharing space with cars. It’s the wheel deal.
2. Cañada Del Oro River Trail
3. Honeybee Canyon Loop
Community Event/Festival
1. Tucson Festival of Books
University of Arizona Mall
While the Tucson Festival of Books had to call in sick this year, it remains a community treasure. With a wide array of authors from every conceivable genre coming to the UA for two days of free talks and signings, the festival is a celebration of reading—and if there’s one thing we love in Pima County, it’s reading. Plus, the proceeds go to literacy programs in Southern Arizona, which is as good a cause as we can imagine. Just wait till next year!
2. Grill Your Own Steak Night at Arizona Zipline Adventures
3. Tucson All Souls Procession (TIE)
3. Button Brew House Oktoberfest (TIE)
Fitness Center/Gym
1. Body Basics
1631 W. Ina Road #111
(520) 498-0359
This locally owned health and fitness studio has been helping clients reach their highest potential since 2000. Specializing in those aged 55 and older, Body Basics has a team of talented fitness professionals to help any person recover from a physical injury or empower them to meet their own personalized training goals. If you don’t believe us, check out their raving client reviews.
2. LA Fitness
3. Anytime Fitness
Golf Course
1. The Views at Sun City, Oro Valley
1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
(520) 825-3110
Why not spend a day enjoying panoramic views of the scenic mountains that surround Tucson while also playing golf? You can do just that at the Views Golf Club in Oro Valley. The par 72, 18-hole course manages to fit 6,715 yards of hair-pin fairways and lush roughs inside the friendly confines of the Catalina Mountains. The course, which bills itself as a textbook example of the precision andbeauty of desert golf, is a semi-private club, meaning it’s playable for golf enthusiasts of all ages, regardless of whether they have a membership or not.
2. El Conquistador
3. Oro Valley Country Club
Gymnastics Studio
1. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center
8363 N. Oracle Road
(520) 818-7974
After not placing in last year’s Best of the Northwest list, Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center is back with the big win in 2020. This family-owned and operated facility has a desire to “encourage all to pursue a love for movement.” With a mission like that, it’s no wonder voters love having their kids there. Allow your little one to learn and grow in an environment in which play is learning. Sounds like a good time, right?
2. My Gym Tucson
3. Flex Gymnastics
Hiking Trail
1. Romero Pools at Catalina State Park
11570 N. Oracle Road (Catalina State Park)
(520) 628-5798
Leading to a series of pools formed along a stream bed in the mountains, this trek has long been a favorite of local hikers and visitors alike thanks to the spectacular views, varying difficulty and fantastic payoff in the form of the pools themselves. The first mile or so is relatively easy, though things get vertical from there as you venture deeper into the Santa Catalina Mountains. Find this spot inside Catalina State Park—and make sure to bring plenty of water, snacks and sunscreen.
2. Seven Falls at Sabino Canyon
3. Honeybee Canyon Trail
Park
1. Canada Del Oro Riverfront Park
551 W. Lambert Lane
(520) 229-5050 (Oro Valley Parks and Recreation)
orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec/parks/canada-del-oro-riverfront-park
After not being listed in last year’s competition, Oro Valley’s Riverfront Park has found itself in the top spot by an overwhelming majority. Spread out across 30 acres, this park has something for everyone, including sand volleyball courts, a shaded playground, a lighted basketball court, soccer and softball fields and a tennis court. In addition to the variety of amenities, Riverfront Park also boasts one of the most pleasant walking paths in Oro Valley, with a paved circuit surrounding the park.
2. Catalina State Park
3. Saguaro National Park West
Place to Take Visitors
1. Splitting Timber Axe Throwing Tucson
6401 W. Marana Center Blvd., Ste. 125A
(520) 820-1126
splittingtimber.com/axe-throwing-tucson
With 26 axe-throwing lanes spread out across 8,200 square feet, it’s little surprise that voters gave the nod to Splitting Timber, a relatively new business in the region. Splitting Timber was created by the same people who brought Escape Room Tucson to life who were looking for a new, fun experience to bring to town. They found it in the Canadian past time of hurling axes at targets. It’s a sport everyone loves, regardless of their country of origin.
2. Arizona Zipline Adventures
3. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Yoga Studio
1. Barefoot Yoga
7053 N. Oracle Road Suite 200
(520) 797-2881
Returning for another win this year is Barefoot Yoga, a local yoga studio nestled within the Casas Adobes shopping center. Our readers appreciate Barefoot’s welcoming environment backed by knowledgeable instructors who are focused on helping you destress and move your body in new and healthy ways.
2. F.I.T. Yoga
3. barre3
