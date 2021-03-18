APPLIANCE STORE
1. Christie’s Appliance & Mattress Co.
7250 N. La Cholla Blvd. (multiple locations) (520) 742-0801 christiesappliancetucson.com
2. Costco
3. Home Depot
ART GALLERY
DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun
6300 N Swan Road
(520) 299-9191 degrazia.org
2. Madaras Gallery
3. Tohono Chul Garden
ATTORNEY
Fleming & Curti PLC
1745 E. River Road, suite 101 (520) 622-0400 elder-law.com
2. Morris Hall, PLLC
3. Lerner & Rowe (tie)
3. Kinghorn Law, LLC (tie)
AUTO REPAIR SHOP
OOROO Automotive
12945 N. Oracle Road (520) 975-1005 oorooauto.com
2. Klipper Automotive
3. Oro Valley Automotive
BICYCLE STORE
1. Oro Valley Bicycle
Multiple locations
2. HMS Bikes
3. Bicycle Ranch
BOOKSTORE
1. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
Multiple locations, bookmans.com
2. Barnes & Noble
3. Treasures 4 Teachers
CAR WASH
1, Mister Car Wash
Multiple locations, mistercarwash.com
2. Octopus
3. Surf Thru
CUSTOMER SERVICE
1. Golden Goose Thrift Shop
15970 N. Oracle Road (520) 825-9101 goldengooseaz.com
2. Board & Brush
3. Treasures 4 Teachers
DAY CARE
Leman Academy Marana Daycare/Preschool
7720 N. Silverbell Road, (520) 639-8080, lemanacademy.com
2. Tucson JCC
3. Sandbox Early Childhood Learning Center (tie)
3. Light the Way Preschool (tie)
ELECTRICIAN
1. Oro Valley Lighting and Electric
12995 N. Oracle Road, suite 151 (520) 282-1288 orovalleyelectric.com
2. Trilogy Electric
3. Dugan Electric
FINANCIAL PLANNER
1. Fidelity Investments
Multiple locations, fidelity.com
2. MassMutual
3. Jason Turetzky Baird LLC (tie)
3. The Hopman Group (tie)
FLORIST
1. Mayfield Florist
7181 Tanque Verde Road (multiple locations) (520) 202-9410 mayfieldflorist.com
2. Ingles Florists
3. Casas Adobes Flower Shop
DRY CLEANERS
1. Sparkle Cleaners
Multiple locations, sparklecleaners.com
2. Catalina Cleaners
3. Shaffer’s
HANDYMAN
1. Ronnie’s Home Service
9155 N. Shadow Mountain Dr. (520) 297-8724 ronnieshandyman.com
2. Ace Handyman Services
3. Jack’ll Fix-it (tie)
3. Tom’s Fixit (tie)
HOME BUILDER
1. Robson Communities
(800) 732-9949 robson.com
2. Pulte
3. Meritage Homes (tie) 3. DR Horton (tie)
HOME REPAIR
1. Urias Custom Remodeling
(520) 572-9128 uriasremodeling.com
2. Home Projects
3. Strongbuilt Enterprise
HOTEL/RESORT
1. El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort
10000 N. Oracle Road (520) 544-5000 hiltonelconquistador.com
2. Ritz Carlton
3. Hacienda del Sol
HVAC/HEATING COOLING
1. Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
4551 S. Alvernon Way
(520) 745-0660 ritewayac.com
2. Hamstra Heating & Cooling
3. Fairway Cooling & Heating LLC
INSURANCE AGENT
1. Brent Koenig, State Farm
12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., suite 1, (520) 818-1818, brentkoenig.com
2. Dawn Caffall, Farmers
3. Jim Miller, State Farm (tie) 3. Stratton Everything Insurance (tie)
JEWELRY STORE
1. McGuire’s Jewelers
230 E. Wetmore Road (520) 622-7532 mcguiresjewelers.com
LANDSCAPING SERVICES/ MAINTENANCE
1. Cutler Landscaping
5461 W. Cortaro Farms Road (520) 579-1800 cutlerlandscaping.com
2. Oro Valley Landscape Systems
3. AAA
LIVE VENUE
1. Gaslight Music Hall
13005 N. Oracle Road, suite 165 (520) 529-1000 gaslightmusichall.com
2. Noble Hops
3. Rialto Theatre
MOM AND POP SHOP
1. Grumpy’s Grill
2960 W. Ina Road (520) 297-5452 grumpysgrill.com
2. La Hacienda Restaurant
3. Donut Wheel
MOVIE THEATER
1. Harkins Theatres
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive (520) 230-4730 harkins.com
2. Roadhouse
3. Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace
NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER
1. Green Things Nursery
3235 E. Allen Road (520) 299-9471 greenthingsaz.com
2. Mesquite Valley Growers
3. Bachs
PAINTER
1. Stone Canyon Painting
10645 N. Oracle Road (520) 780-4122 stonecanyonpainting.com
2. Abeyta
3. L&M Painting
PET GROOMING
1. Sissy’s Pet Grooming
7350 N. La Cholla Blvd., suite 112 (520) 229-9898 facebook.com/Sissys-Pet- Grooming-Salon
2. Anne’s Grooming
3. Teddy’s
PHYSICAL THERAPY PROVIDER
1. ProActive Physical Therapy-Tucson
8770 N. Thornydale Road, suite 100 (multiple locations) (520) 742-7107 proactivept.com
2. Movement for Life Physical Therapy (formerly Athlon)
3. Tucson Ortho
PLACE FOR FAMILY FUN
1. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
2021 N. Kinney Road (520) 883-2702 desertmuseum.org
2. Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum
3. Top Golf
PLACE FOR A KID’S BIRTHDAY PARTY
1. Board & Brush Creative Studio
7352 N. Oracle Road (520) 638-8062 boardandbrush.com/orovalley
2. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center
3. Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum
PLACE TO WORK
1. Bayer Marana Greenhouse
9475 N. Sanders Road (520) 616-6636
2. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center
3. Treasures 4 Teachers
PLUMBER
1. Affordable Plumbing
(520) 401-8821 affordableplumbingtucson.com
2. Cummings Plumbing
3. Woods Plumbing
POOL BUILDER
1. Patio Pools and Spas
7918 N. Oracle Road (multiple locations) (520) 797-2299 patiopoolsaz.com
2. Omni Pool Builders and Design
3. Valley Oasis
POOL CARE
1. Sparkle and Splash Pools
3630 W. Tangerine Road, suite 112, (520) 250-1919, sparkleandsplash.com
2. Ambiance Pool Service
3. Patio Pools
REALTOR
1. Brittany Palma, Broker-Owner, 1st Heritage Realty
5501 N. Swan Road, suite 231, (520) 270-7958, thea2bteam.com
2. Lisa Bayless
3. Long Realty
ROOFER
1. Ralph Hays Roofing
2550 W. Poppy Ave. (520) 887-3384 ralphhays.com
2. Roof Savers
3. Hallmark Roofing
SHOPPING CENTER
1. La Encantada
2905 E. Skyline Drive
(520) 299-3566 laencantadashoppingcenter.com
2. Tucson Premium Outlets
3. Oro Valley Marketplace
VETERINARY CLINIC
1. Dove Mountain Veterinary
12110 N. Dove Mountain Blvd. (520) 448-9690 dovemountainvet.com
2. Twin Peaks Vet Clinic
3. Mesquite Veterinary hospital
WOMEN’S APPAREL
1. La Contessa Boutique
2980 N. Swan Road, suite 144 (520) 325-5677 lacontessaboutique.com
2. Cinderella Sea
3. Goodwill
