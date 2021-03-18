christie's.jpg

APPLIANCE STORE

1. Christie’s Appliance & Mattress Co.

7250 N. La Cholla Blvd. (multiple locations) (520) 742-0801 christiesappliancetucson.com

2. Costco

3. Home Depot

ART GALLERY

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun

6300 N Swan Road

(520) 299-9191 degrazia.org

2. Madaras Gallery

3. Tohono Chul Garden

ATTORNEY

Fleming & Curti PLC

1745 E. River Road, suite 101 (520) 622-0400 elder-law.com

2. Morris Hall, PLLC

3. Lerner & Rowe (tie)

3. Kinghorn Law, LLC (tie)

AUTO REPAIR SHOP

OOROO Automotive

12945 N. Oracle Road (520) 975-1005 oorooauto.com

2. Klipper Automotive

3. Oro Valley Automotive

BICYCLE STORE

1. Oro Valley Bicycle

Multiple locations

orovalleybicycle.com

2. HMS Bikes

3. Bicycle Ranch

BOOKSTORE

1. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Multiple locations, bookmans.com

2. Barnes & Noble

3. Treasures 4 Teachers

CAR WASH

1, Mister Car Wash

Multiple locations, mistercarwash.com

2. Octopus

3. Surf Thru

CUSTOMER SERVICE

1. Golden Goose Thrift Shop

15970 N. Oracle Road (520) 825-9101 goldengooseaz.com

2. Board & Brush

3. Treasures 4 Teachers

DAY CARE

Leman Academy Marana Daycare/Preschool

7720 N. Silverbell Road, (520) 639-8080, lemanacademy.com

2. Tucson JCC

3. Sandbox Early Childhood Learning Center (tie)

3. Light the Way Preschool (tie)

ELECTRICIAN

1. Oro Valley Lighting and Electric

12995 N. Oracle Road, suite 151 (520) 282-1288 orovalleyelectric.com

2. Trilogy Electric

3. Dugan Electric

FINANCIAL PLANNER

1. Fidelity Investments

Multiple locations, fidelity.com

2. MassMutual

3. Jason Turetzky Baird LLC (tie)

3. The Hopman Group (tie)

FLORIST

1. Mayfield Florist

7181 Tanque Verde Road (multiple locations) (520) 202-9410 mayfieldflorist.com

2. Ingles Florists

3. Casas Adobes Flower Shop

DRY CLEANERS

1. Sparkle Cleaners

Multiple locations, sparklecleaners.com

2. Catalina Cleaners

3. Shaffer’s

HANDYMAN

1. Ronnie’s Home Service

9155 N. Shadow Mountain Dr. (520) 297-8724 ronnieshandyman.com

2. Ace Handyman Services

3. Jack’ll Fix-it (tie)

3. Tom’s Fixit (tie)

HOME BUILDER

1. Robson Communities

(800) 732-9949 robson.com

2. Pulte

3. Meritage Homes (tie) 3. DR Horton (tie)

HOME REPAIR

1. Urias Custom Remodeling

(520) 572-9128 uriasremodeling.com

2. Home Projects

3. Strongbuilt Enterprise

HOTEL/RESORT

1. El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort

10000 N. Oracle Road (520) 544-5000 hiltonelconquistador.com

2. Ritz Carlton

3. Hacienda del Sol

HVAC/HEATING COOLING

1. Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

4551 S. Alvernon Way

(520) 745-0660 ritewayac.com

2. Hamstra Heating & Cooling

3. Fairway Cooling & Heating LLC

INSURANCE AGENT

1. Brent Koenig, State Farm

12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., suite 1, (520) 818-1818, brentkoenig.com

2. Dawn Caffall, Farmers

3. Jim Miller, State Farm (tie) 3. Stratton Everything Insurance (tie)

JEWELRY STORE

1. McGuire’s Jewelers

230 E. Wetmore Road (520) 622-7532 mcguiresjewelers.com

LANDSCAPING SERVICES/ MAINTENANCE

1. Cutler Landscaping

5461 W. Cortaro Farms Road (520) 579-1800 cutlerlandscaping.com

2. Oro Valley Landscape Systems

3. AAA

LIVE VENUE

1. Gaslight Music Hall

13005 N. Oracle Road, suite 165 (520) 529-1000 gaslightmusichall.com

2. Noble Hops

3. Rialto Theatre

MOM AND POP SHOP

1. Grumpy’s Grill

2960 W. Ina Road (520) 297-5452 grumpysgrill.com

2. La Hacienda Restaurant

3. Donut Wheel

MOVIE THEATER

1. Harkins Theatres

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive (520) 230-4730 harkins.com

2. Roadhouse

3. Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace

NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

1. Green Things Nursery

3235 E. Allen Road (520) 299-9471 greenthingsaz.com

2. Mesquite Valley Growers

3. Bachs

PAINTER

1. Stone Canyon Painting

10645 N. Oracle Road (520) 780-4122 stonecanyonpainting.com

2. Abeyta

3. L&M Painting

PET GROOMING

1. Sissy’s Pet Grooming

7350 N. La Cholla Blvd., suite 112 (520) 229-9898 facebook.com/Sissys-Pet- Grooming-Salon

2. Anne’s Grooming

3. Teddy’s

PHYSICAL THERAPY PROVIDER

1. ProActive Physical Therapy-Tucson

8770 N. Thornydale Road, suite 100 (multiple locations) (520) 742-7107 proactivept.com

2. Movement for Life Physical Therapy (formerly Athlon)

3. Tucson Ortho

PLACE FOR FAMILY FUN

1. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Road (520) 883-2702 desertmuseum.org

2. Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum

3. Top Golf

PLACE FOR A KID’S BIRTHDAY PARTY

1. Board & Brush Creative Studio

7352 N. Oracle Road (520) 638-8062 boardandbrush.com/orovalley

2. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center

3. Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum

PLACE TO WORK

1. Bayer Marana Greenhouse

9475 N. Sanders Road (520) 616-6636

2. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center

3. Treasures 4 Teachers

PLUMBER

1. Affordable Plumbing

(520) 401-8821 affordableplumbingtucson.com

2. Cummings Plumbing

3. Woods Plumbing

POOL BUILDER

1. Patio Pools and Spas

7918 N. Oracle Road (multiple locations) (520) 797-2299 patiopoolsaz.com

2. Omni Pool Builders and Design

3. Valley Oasis

POOL CARE

1. Sparkle and Splash Pools

3630 W. Tangerine Road, suite 112, (520) 250-1919, sparkleandsplash.com

2. Ambiance Pool Service

3. Patio Pools

REALTOR

1. Brittany Palma, Broker-Owner, 1st Heritage Realty

5501 N. Swan Road, suite 231, (520) 270-7958, thea2bteam.com

2. Lisa Bayless

3. Long Realty

ROOFER

1. Ralph Hays Roofing

2550 W. Poppy Ave. (520) 887-3384 ralphhays.com

2. Roof Savers

3. Hallmark Roofing

SHOPPING CENTER

1. La Encantada

2905 E. Skyline Drive

(520) 299-3566 laencantadashoppingcenter.com

2. Tucson Premium Outlets

3. Oro Valley Marketplace

VETERINARY CLINIC

1. Dove Mountain Veterinary

12110 N. Dove Mountain Blvd. (520) 448-9690 dovemountainvet.com

2. Twin Peaks Vet Clinic

3. Mesquite Veterinary hospital

WOMEN’S APPAREL

1. La Contessa Boutique

2980 N. Swan Road, suite 144 (520) 325-5677 lacontessaboutique.com

2. Cinderella Sea

3. Goodwill

