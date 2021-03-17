Appliance Store
1. Christie’s Appliance & Mattress Co.
3. Home Depot
Art Gallery
1. DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun
6300 N Swan Road, (520) 299-9191, degrazia.org
2. Madaras Gallery
3. Tohono Chul Garden
Attorney
1. Fleming & Curti PLC
2. Morris Hall, PLLC
3. Learner and Roe (tie)
3. Kinghorn Law, LLC (tie)
Auto Repair Shop
1. OOROO Automotive
12945 N. Oracle Road, (520) 975-1005, oorooauto.com
2. Klipper Automotive
3. Oro Valley Automotive
Bicycle Store
1. Oro Valley Bicycle
2850 W. Ina Road, #150 (multiple locations), (520) 544-5999, orovalleybicycle.com
2. HMS Bikes
3. Bicycle Ranch
Bookstore
1. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
3733 W. Ina Road (multiple locations), (520) 579-0303, bookmans.com
2. Barnes & Noble
3. Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson
Car Wash
1. Mister
2. Octopus
3. Surf Thru
Customer Service
1. Golden Goose
3. Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson
Day Care
1. Leman Academy Marana Daycare/Preschool
2. Tucson JCC
3. Sandbox Early Childhood Learning Center (tie)
3. Light the Way Preschool (tie)
Dry Cleaners
1. Sparkle Cleaners
11165 N. La Cañada Drive (multiple locations), (520) 297-0146, sparklecleaners.com
2. Catalina Cleaners
3. Sun Cleaners
Electrician
1. Oro Valley Lighting and Electric
2. Trilogy Electric
3. Dugan Electric
Financial Planner
1. Fidelity Investments
Multiple locations, (800) 343-3548, fidelity.com
2. MassMutual
3. Jason Turetzky Baird LLC (tie)
3. The Hopman Group (tie)
Florist
1. Mayfield Florist
7181 Tanque Verde (multiple locations), (520) 202-9410, mayfieldflorist.com
2. Ingles Florists
3. Trader Joe's
Handyman
1. Ronnie's Home Service
2. Ace Handyman Services
3. Jack'll Fix-it (tie)
3. Tom's Fixit (tie)
Home Builder
1. Robson
(800) 732-9949 (multiple locations), robson.com
2. Pulte
3. Meritage Homes (tie)
3. DR Horton (tie)
Home Repair
1. Urias Custom Remodeling
(520) 572-9128, uriasremodeling.com
2. Home Projects, LLC
3. Strongbuilt Enterprise, LLC
Hotel/Resort
1. El Conquistador
2. Ritz Carlton
3. Hacienda del Sol
HVAC/Heating Cooling
1. Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
2. Hamstra Heating & Cooling
3. Fairway Cooling & Heating LLC
Insurance Agent
1. Brent Koenig
2. Dawn Caffall - Farmers
3. Jim Miller - State Farm (tie)
3. Stratton Everything Insurance (tie)
Jewelry Store
1. McGuire's
2. Caldwell Jewelers
3. Sheffield's Diamonds
Landscaping Services/Maintenance
1. Cutler Landscaping
5461 W. Cortaro Farms Road, (520) 579-1800, cutlerlandscaping.com
2. Oro Valley Landscape Systems
3. AAA
Live Venue
1. Gaslight Music Hall
13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, (520) 529-1000, gaslightmusichall.com
2. Noble Hops
3. Rialto Theatre
Mom and Pop Shop
1. Grumpy’s Grill
2960 W. Ina Road, (520) 297-5452, grumpysgrill.com
2. La Hacienda Restaurant
3. Donut wheel
Movie Theater
1. Harkins
3. Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace
Nursery/Garden Center
1. Green Things
3235 E. Allen Road, (520) 299-9471, facebook.com/GreenThingsAZ
2. Mesquite Valley Growers
3. Bachs
Painter
1. Stone Canyon Painting
2. Abeyta
3. LM Painting
Pet Grooming
1. Sissy’s Pet Grooming
2. Anne's Grooming
3. Teddy's
Physical Therapy Provider
1. ProActive Physical Therapy
8770 N. Thornydale Road, #100 (multiple locations), (520) 742-7107, proactivept.com
2. Athlon Physical Therapy
3. Tucson Ortho
Place For Family Fun
1. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum
2021 N Kinney Road, (520) 883-2702, desertmuseum.org
2. Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum
3. Top Golf
Place For a Kid's Birthday Party
1. Board & Brush
7352 N Oracle Road, (520) 638-8062, boardandbrush.com/orovalley
Place to Work
1. Bayer Marana Greenhouse
2. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center
3. Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson
Plumber
1. Affordable Plumbing
(520) 401-8821, affordableplumbingtucson.com
2. Cummings Plumbing
3. Woods Plumbing
Pool Builder
1. Patio Pools
7918 North Oracle Road (multiple locations), (520) 797-2299, patiopoolsaz.com
2. Omni Pool Builders and Design
3. Valley Oasis
Pool Care
1. Sparkle and Splash Pools
2. Ambiance Pool Service
3. Patio Pools
Realtor
1. 1st Heritage Realty - Brittany Palma, Broker-Owner
2. Lisa Bayless
3. Long Realty
Roofer
1. Ralph Hays Roofing
2. Roof Savers
3. Hallmark Roofing
Shopping Center
1. La Encantada
2905 E. Skyline Drive, (520) 299-3566, laencantadashoppingcenter.com
2. Tucson Premium Outlets
3. Oro Valley Marketplace
Veterinary Clinic
1. Dove Mountain Veterinary
2. Twin Peaks Vet Clinic
3. Mesquite Veterinary hospital
Women’s Apparel
1. La Contessa
2. Cinderella Sea
3. Goodwill
