Appliance Store

1. Christie’s Appliance & Mattress Co.

3141 E. Fort Lowell Road, (520) 326-7129, christiesappliancetucson.com
 
2. Costco

3. Home Depot

 

Art Gallery

1. DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun

6300 N Swan Road, (520) 299-9191, degrazia.org

2. Madaras Gallery

3. Tohono Chul Garden

 

Attorney

1. Fleming & Curti PLC

1745 E. River Road Suite 101, (520) 622-0400, elder-law.com

2. Morris Hall, PLLC

3. Learner and Roe (tie)

3. Kinghorn Law, LLC (tie)

 

Auto Repair Shop

1. OOROO Automotive

12945 N. Oracle Road, (520) 975-1005, oorooauto.com

2. Klipper Automotive

3. Oro Valley Automotive

  

Bicycle Store

1. Oro Valley Bicycle

2850 W. Ina Road, #150 (multiple locations), (520) 544-5999, orovalleybicycle.com

2. HMS Bikes

3. Bicycle Ranch

 

Bookstore 

1. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

3733 W. Ina Road (multiple locations), (520) 579-0303, bookmans.com

2. Barnes & Noble

3. Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson

 

Car Wash

1. Mister

8175 N Oracle Rd, (520) 326-1755, mistercarwash.com

2. Octopus

3. Surf Thru

 

Customer Service

1. Golden Goose

15970 N. Oracle Road, (520) 825-9101, goldengooseaz.com
 
2. Board & Brush

3. Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson

 

Day Care

Leman Academy Marana Daycare/Preschool

1. Leman Academy Marana Daycare/Preschool

7720 N Silverbell Road (multiple locations), (520) 639-8080, lemanacademy.com

2. Tucson JCC

3. Sandbox Early Childhood Learning Center (tie)

3. Light the Way Preschool (tie)

 

Dry Cleaners

1. Sparkle Cleaners

11165 N. La Cañada Drive (multiple locations), (520) 297-0146, sparklecleaners.com

 2. Catalina Cleaners

3. Sun Cleaners 

 

Electrician

1. Oro Valley Lighting and Electric

12995 N Oracle Rd Ste 151, (520) 282-1288, orovalleyelectric.com

2. Trilogy Electric

3. Dugan Electric 

 

Financial Planner

1. Fidelity Investments

Multiple locations, (800) 343-3548, fidelity.com

2. MassMutual

3. Jason Turetzky Baird LLC (tie)

3. The Hopman Group (tie) 

 

Florist

1. Mayfield Florist

7181 Tanque Verde (multiple locations), (520) 202-9410, mayfieldflorist.com

2. Ingles Florists

3. Trader Joe's 

 

Handyman

1. Ronnie's Home Service

9155 N Shadow Mountain Drive, (520) 297-8724, ronnieshandyman.com

2. Ace Handyman Services

3. Jack'll Fix-it (tie)

3. Tom's Fixit (tie) 

 

Home Builder

1. Robson

(800) 732-9949 (multiple locations), robson.com

2. Pulte

3. Meritage Homes (tie)

3. DR Horton (tie)

 

Home Repair

1. Urias Custom Remodeling

(520) 572-9128, uriasremodeling.com

2. Home Projects, LLC

3. Strongbuilt Enterprise, LLC 

Hotel/Resort

1. El Conquistador

10000 N Oracle Road, (520) 544-5000, hilton.com/en/hotels/tushthh-el-conquistador-tucson

2. Ritz Carlton

3. Hacienda del Sol 

 

HVAC/Heating Cooling

1. Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

4551 S. Alvernon Way, (520) 745-0660, ritewayac.com

2. Hamstra Heating & Cooling

3. Fairway Cooling & Heating LLC

 

Insurance Agent

1. Brent Koenig

12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 1, Oro Valley, (520) 818-1818, brentkoenig.com

2. Dawn Caffall - Farmers 

3. Jim Miller - State Farm (tie)

3. Stratton Everything Insurance (tie)

 

Jewelry Store

1. McGuire's

230 E. Wetmore Road, (520) 622-7532, mcguiresjewelers.com

2. Caldwell Jewelers

3. Sheffield's Diamonds 

 

Landscaping Services/Maintenance

1. Cutler Landscaping 

5461 W. Cortaro Farms Road, (520) 579-1800, cutlerlandscaping.com

2. Oro Valley Landscape Systems

3. AAA

 

Live Venue

1. Gaslight Music Hall

13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, (520) 529-1000, gaslightmusichall.com

2. Noble Hops

3. Rialto Theatre

 

Mom and Pop Shop

1. Grumpy’s Grill

2960 W. Ina Road, (520) 297-5452, grumpysgrill.com

2. La Hacienda Restaurant

3. Donut wheel

 

Movie Theater

1. Harkins 

5755 W Arizona Pavilions Drive, (520) 230-4730, harkins.com
 
2. Roadhouse

3.  Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace

 

Nursery/Garden Center 

1. Green Things

3235 E. Allen Road, (520) 299-9471, facebook.com/GreenThingsAZ

2. Mesquite Valley Growers

3. Bachs

 

Painter

1. Stone Canyon Painting

10645 North Oracle Road, (520) 780-4122, stonecanyonpainting.com

2. Abeyta

3. LM Painting

 

Pet Grooming

1. Sissy’s Pet Grooming

7350 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 112, (520) 229-9898, facebook.com/Sissys-Pet-Grooming-Salon

2. Anne's Grooming

3. Teddy's

 

Physical Therapy Provider

1. ProActive Physical Therapy

8770 N. Thornydale Road, #100 (multiple locations), (520) 742-7107, proactivept.com 

2. Athlon Physical Therapy

3. Tucson Ortho

  

Place For Family Fun

1. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N Kinney Road, (520) 883-2702, desertmuseum.org

2. Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum

3. Top Golf

 

Place For a Kid's Birthday Party

1. Board & Brush

7352 N Oracle Road, (520) 638-8062, boardandbrush.com/orovalley

2. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center
 
3. Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum 

 

Place to Work

1. Bayer Marana Greenhouse

9475 N Sanders Road, (520) 616-6636, bayer.com

2. Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center

3. Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson

 

Plumber

1. Affordable Plumbing

(520) 401-8821, affordableplumbingtucson.com

2. Cummings Plumbing

3. Woods Plumbing

 

Pool Builder

1. Patio Pools

7918 North Oracle Road (multiple locations), (520) 797-2299, patiopoolsaz.com

2. Omni Pool Builders and Design

3. Valley Oasis

 

Pool Care

1. Sparkle and Splash Pools

3630 W Tangerine Rd #112, (520) 250-1919, sparkleandsplash.com

2. Ambiance Pool Service

3. Patio Pools

 

Realtor

1. 1st Heritage Realty - Brittany Palma, Broker-Owner

5501 N Swan Road Ste 231, (520) 270-7958, thea2bteam.com

2. Lisa Bayless

3. Long Realty

 

Roofer

1. Ralph Hays Roofing

2550 W. Poppy Ave, (520) 887-3384, ralphhays.com

2. Roof Savers

3. Hallmark Roofing

 

Shopping Center

1. La Encantada

2905 E. Skyline Drive, (520) 299-3566, laencantadashoppingcenter.com

2. Tucson Premium Outlets

3. Oro Valley Marketplace

 

Veterinary Clinic

1. Dove Mountain Veterinary

12110 N. Dove Mountain Blvd., (520) 448-9690, dovemountainvet.com

2. Twin Peaks Vet Clinic

3. Mesquite Veterinary hospital

 

Women’s Apparel

1. La Contessa

2980 N. Swan Road # 144 (520) 325-5677, lacontessaboutique.com 

2. Cinderella Sea

3. Goodwill

 

 

