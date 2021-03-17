Active Living Community
1. Sun City Oro Valley
1565 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 825-3711, scovaz.com
2. SaddleBrooke Two
3. SaddleBrooke One
Assisted Living Community
1. SaddleBrooke Two
38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., (520) 818-1000, sbhoa2.org
2. Via Elegante
3. Splendido At Rancho Vistoso
Memory Care Facility
1. Via Elegante
2797 N. Cerrada de Beto (multiple locations), (520) 429-8544, viaelegante.com
2. The Watermark at Continental Ranch
3. Brookdale
Retirement Community
1. Splendido at Rancho Vistoso
13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 878-2600, splendidotucson.com
2. Saddlebrooke Two
3. Sun City, Oro Valley
