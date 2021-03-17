Active Living Community

1. Sun City Oro Valley

1565 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 825-3711, scovaz.com

2. SaddleBrooke Two

3. SaddleBrooke One

Assisted Living Community

1. SaddleBrooke Two

38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., (520) 818-1000, sbhoa2.org

2. Via Elegante

3. Splendido At Rancho Vistoso

Memory Care Facility

1. Via Elegante

2797 N. Cerrada de Beto (multiple locations), (520) 429-8544, viaelegante.com

2. The Watermark at Continental Ranch

3. Brookdale

Retirement Community

1. Splendido at Rancho Vistoso

13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 878-2600, splendidotucson.com

2. Saddlebrooke Two

3. Sun City, Oro Valley

 

