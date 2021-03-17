Community Leader
1. OV Police Chief Kara Riley
11000 N. La Cañada Drive, (520) 229-4900, ovpd.org
2. Former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier
3. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
First Responder Agency
1. Golder Ranch Fire District
3885 East Golder Ranch Drive, (520) 825-9001, golderranchfire.org
2. Northwest Fire Department
3. Sheriff Department
Nonprofit Organization
1. Golden Goose
15970 N. Oracle Road, (520) 825-9101, goldengooseaz.com
2. Treasures 4 Teachers
3. Southern Arizona Community Food Bank
Religious Organization/Congregation
1. St. Mark’s United Methodist
1431 W Magee Road, (520) 297-2062, umcstmarks.org
2. Santa Catalina Church
3. Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (SEAS)
School
1. Leman Academy
7720 N. Silverbell Road (multiple locations), (520) 639-8080, lemanacademy.com/marana
2. Marana Unified School District
3. Ironwood Ridge
Teacher
1. Deb Larned
Marana Unified School District, 11279 W. Grier Road, (520) 682-3243, maranausd.org
2. Veronica Haro
3. Chris Yetman
