Community Leader

1. OV Police Chief Kara Riley

11000 N. La Cañada Drive, (520) 229-4900, ovpd.org

2. Former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier

3. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos

First Responder Agency

1. Golder Ranch Fire District

3885 East Golder Ranch Drive, (520) 825-9001, golderranchfire.org

2. Northwest Fire Department

3. Sheriff Department

Nonprofit Organization

1. Golden Goose

15970 N. Oracle Road, (520) 825-9101, goldengooseaz.com

2. Treasures 4 Teachers

3. Southern Arizona Community Food Bank

Religious Organization/Congregation

1. St. Mark’s United Methodist

1431 W Magee Road, (520) 297-2062, umcstmarks.org

2. Santa Catalina Church

3. Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (SEAS)

School

1. Leman Academy

7720 N. Silverbell Road (multiple locations), (520) 639-8080, lemanacademy.com/marana

2. Marana Unified School District

3. Ironwood Ridge

Teacher

1. Deb Larned

Marana Unified School District, 11279 W. Grier Road, (520) 682-3243, maranausd.org

2. Veronica Haro

3. Chris Yetman

