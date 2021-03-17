Acupuncture
1. ACTIVE Life Acupuncture
7790 N Oracle Rd #170, (520) 548-1838, activelifeacu.com
2. Pro Active PT in OV
3. Oro Valley Health & Wellness Center
Barbershop
1. Canyon del Oro (CDO) Barbershop
7864 N. Oracle Road, (520) 297-3855, cdobarbershop.com
2. Halo Hair Studio
3. D&A Barber Shop
Chiropractor
1. Dr. Emil Tompkins
7620 N Hartman Lane, (520) 572-2596, tompkinschiropractic.com
2. Dr. Daniel Marsh
3. Dr. Amanda Smicklas
Day Spa
1. Skin Care By Design
11143 N La Cañada Drive, (520) 797-7546, skincarebydesign.com
2. Fuchsia Spa
3. La Encantada Gadabout
Dentist
1. Dr. Storey Studio Dental
10550 N. La Cañada Drive #106, (520) 575-5576, studiodentalaz.com
2. Northwest Children's Dentistry
3. Hohenstein & Schwartz
Dermatology/Plastic Surgery
1. Avant Dermatology
8580 N. Oracle Rd Ste 140, (520) 704-7546, avantdermatology.com
2. Ironwood Dermatology
3. Healthy Skin
Doctor
1. Dr. Sheila Farhang
8580 N. Oracle Rd Ste 140, (520) 704-7546, avantdermatology.com
2. Dr. Kimy Charani
3. Dr. Christine Sanburn
Eye Care
1. Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter & Associates Eye Care and Surgery Center
5599 N. Oracle Road (520) 293-6740, eyestucson.com
2. Barnet Dulaney Perkins
3. Pima Eye Institute (Ajay Sanan, MD)
Hair Salon
1. Halo Hair Studio
12152 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., (520) 742-4433, halo-hairstudio.com
2. Gadabout
3. Les Cheveux Salon & Spa (tie)
3. Havven Beauty Salon (tie)
Healthcare Hero
1. Arizona Oncology
1521 E. Tangerine Road #157, (520) 229-2095, arizonaoncology.com
2. Dr. Sheila Farhang
3. Erica Hede
Hospital
1. Oro Valley Hospital
1551 E. Tangerine Road (multiple locations), (520) 901-3500, healthiertucson.com
2. Northwest Medical Center
3. Tucson Medical Center
Nail Salon
1. Fuchsia Spa
2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste 129, (520) 328-8769, fuchsiaspa.com
2. Oro Valley Hand and Foot Spa
3. Greentoes North (tie)
3. Gadabout (tie)
Orthodontist
1. Dr. JAW Orthodontists
5747 E. Fifth St., (520) 747-5297, drjaw.net
2. Delio Orthodontics | Anthony F. Delio, DDS
3. Linaker orthodontics
Pediatrician
1. Dr. John Bean
3043 W Ina Road, (520) 797-7070, oldpueblopeds.com
2. Dr. George Hobeich
3. Carl Roberts
Skin Care
1. Skin Care By Design
11143 N La Cañada Drive, (520) 797-7546, skincarebydesign.com
2. Beauty by Bonnie
3. Dr. Sheftel
