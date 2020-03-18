Asian Food
1. GMG Chinese Bistro
10370 N. La Cañada Drive
(520) 797-8383
GMG Chinese Bistro says their goal is to provide quality Chinese cuisine, and offer classic dishes like Peking duck, a wide variety of seafood, sushi and egg foo young, as well as a rotating collection of chef’s specialties. GMG also offers carry out options and reservations if you don’t feel like cooking for a large party. Be sure to get in for their lunch specials as well!
2. Asian Spice
3. Sushi Cortaro
Bakery
1. Village Bakehouse
7882 N. Oracle Road
(520) 531-0974
Of course, almost everyone enjoys cakes and baked goodies, so to be regarded as the Best of the Northwest, Village Bakehouse must be doing something special – and they are! Great service to the community combined with a wide variety of customization on wedding cakes, breakfast sandwiches, pies and pastries make them a winner in our books.
2. Sun-Rise Baking Co.
3. Kneaders
Barbecue
1. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
7077 N. Thornydale Road
(520) 638-8030
“Legit. Texas. Barbecue.” is both Dickey’s calling-card and the reason the community has voted them as offering up the best barbecue this year. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers ribs and wings, catering, deliveries and a range of community events to keep everyone full and happy.
2. BarnFire Grill
3. Bubb’s Grub
Beer On Tap
1. Button Brew House
6800 N. Camino Martin, Suite 160
(520) 268-8543
At Button Brew House, it’s not just about the quality of the individual beer, but also the variety and experimentation of all their brews. Want a beer infused with chile peppers? How about an IPA with grapefruit and citrus notes? Or a simply refreshing blonde ale? This local craft brewery has you covered.
2. Grumpy’s Grill
3. Growler USA
Breakfast
1. Jerry Bob’s Family Restaurant
8300 N. Thornydale Road (multiple locations)
(520) 579-7177
Tucsonans love breakfast food, that much is obvious any time you drive past a spot serving up morning-time deliciousness and have to contend with the lines of people waiting outside. In a city filled with brunch and breakfast, few have stood the test of time like Jerry Bob’s. Hole in the wall at its finest, with plenty of hometown diner feel, few places are as homey as Jerry Bob’s.
2. Village Bakehouse
3. Bisbee Breakfast Club
Brewery
1. Catalina Brewing Company
6918 N. Camino Martin
(520) 329-3622
Catalina Brewing Company is as much a community installation as it is a craft beer house. While they have a great selection of Sonoran-inspired craft beers, it’s CBC’s food, events, music and cycling-friendly atmosphere that makes them a place for the Northwest to gather.
2. Button Brew House
3. Dove Mountain Brewery
Burger
1. Grumpy’s Grill
2960 W. Ina Road
(520) 297-5452
Grumpy’s must be doing something right to be voted into the Best of the Northwest every year since 2014. And we suspect it has something to do with their classic diner feel paired with great burgers paired with toppings like bacon, avocado, jalapenos, chili, salsa and veggie substitutes. And that’s not even starting on the rest of their awesome menu!
2. Arizona Zipline Adventures’ Peppersauce Kitchen
3. Monsoon’s Tap & Grill
Catalina Restaurant
1. Bubb’s Grub
16010 N. Oracle Road
(520) 825-6510
With authentic Texas flavors in their barbecue, grill, chili, sandwiches, and ribeye, Bubb’s Grub has earned their bragging rights as a world champion in BBQ. Of course it all tastes great, but be advised: You’d better come to Bubb’s hungry, because both the portions and the menu itself are huge.
2. Carlotta’s
3. Sammy’s Mexican Grill
Cocktails
1. The Parish
6453 N. Oracle Road
(520) 797-1233
Tucson’s “only Southern fusion gastropub” features a hefty dose of New Orleans style and flavor, so it should come as no surprise that their menu features a wide variety of specialty infusion cocktails – so much so that they need multiple drink menus! Whether you want cinnamon bourbon, raspberry gin, “strawbanero” tequila with hibiscus, a Caribbean mule, or a Prickly Pear Palmer, you know the right place to go.
2. The Keg
3. Grumpy’s Grill
Coffee Shop
1. Roadrunner Coffee Co.
9665 N. Thornydale Road
(520) 579-7011
Why did our readers select Roadrunner Coffee Co. for best coffee shop in the Northwest? Well it probably has something to do with their extensive menu of artisant brewed coffee, as well as their tea, beer, wine and delicious breakfast options. Pairing their pastries with their coffees ensures you’re ready to take on the day.
2. Crema Coffee
3. Savaya
Date Night Dining
1. Harvest
10355 N. La Cañada Drive #141
(520) 731-1100
This locally owned and sourced restaurant features seasonally inspired menus and “house-made” specials. But what does that actually mean when it comes to the food? It means Harvest has a great selection of fancy but reasonably priced dishes: braised pulled pork sandwich, a caprese grilled cheese, a rosemary chicken burger, ahi tuna salad, coconut curry ceviche, roasted cauliflower tacos and more. You really can’t go wrong with your choice at Harvest.
2. The Keg
3. The Parish
Dessert
1. Frost Gelato
2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. #286 (multiple locations)
(520) 299-0315
Although gelato comes from Italy, it just seems perfectly made to escape from a hot Tucson evening—and Frost’s authentic Italian gelato is about as good as you can get here. Frost’s La Encantada location offers waffle cones, sorbet blended with Pellegrino, gelato bites dipped in chocolate, milkshakes, root beer gelato floats and milkshakes with espresso in addition to their wide variety of flavors.
2. Village Bakehouse
3. The Screamery
Fine Dining
1. Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Ave.
(520) 795-7221
Whether you enjoy Italian food, wine, or just a beautiful locale, it’s hard to go wrong with Vivace Italian restaurant by Daniel Scordato. Their menu features all the classic Italian dishes, as well as plenty of desserts and lunch specialties. But what really sets Vivace apart, aside from the gorgeous setting, is their absolutely massive wine selection. It’s a little piece of the Old World right here in the Northwest.
2. Wildflower
3. The Keg
Gourmet Food Store
1. AJ’s Fine Foods
2805 E. Skyline Drive
(520) 232-6340
If you really want to impress, it’s hard to go wrong at AJ’s. They feature food and produce from farmer’s markets, a unique specialty grocer’s corner, as well as “gourmet-to-go.” Take the power of a specialty meal into your own hands at AJ’s: Purveyors of Fine Foods.
2. Trader Joe’s
3. Whole Foods
Greek Food
1. Pappoule’s
7475 N. La Cholla Blvd.
(520) 544-5551
Beginning in 1982 inside the Tucson Mall food court, the Cotsones family has lovingly operated their successful Greek restaurant, Pappoule’s, for decades. They serve everything from gyros to souvlaki (skewered meat), pitas to hummus plates, and plenty of specialty Greek dishes in between. Find them at their Foothills Mall location for a quick bite of deliciousness.
2. It’s Greek to Me
3. Just Kabab
Indian Food
1. Saffron Indian Bistro
7607 N. Oracle Road
(520) 742-9100
Described as authentic Indian food in a “chic, modern” restaurant setting, Saffron Indian Bistro is a favorite among Northwest residents. They serve all kinds of popular dishes, both vegetarian and with meat, and feature a daily lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 15 options to choose from. Named after one of the most expensive spices in the world, you won’t want to miss out on Saffron.
2. Flavors of India
3. Tamarind
Marana-Area Restaurant
1. Monsoons Tap & Grill
6781 N. Thornydale Road #261
(520) 219-0301
Monsoons is an Arizona-centric eatery that emphasizes locality right down to the alcohol. Their craft beer menu features only Arizona’s finest brewed beverages, and their menu is sure to please for any occasion, whether a large family outing, a night spent with friends, or just a quick stop on your lunch break. Turn your attention to their Flash Flood menu, which features a variety of food choices for just $8.
2. The Magnolia Blossom: Authentically Southern Mobile Eatery
3. Nana’s Kitchen
Margarita
1. Guadalajara Grill
7360 N. Oracle Road (multiple locations)
(520) 989-0500
One of Tucson’s most renowned Mexican restaurants, Guadalajara Grill has been serving up some of the very best in cuisine and drinks from south of the border since 2002. They offer four different types of margaritas: fresh, frozen, margatinis and the Guadalarita, which is the “biggest margarita in Tucson.” Hurry to their Northwest location quickly to satisfy your tequila cravings.
2. Nana’s Kitchen
3. La Hacienda Family Mexican Restaurant
Mexican Food
1. La Hacienda Family Mexican Restaurant
11931 N. First Ave. #104 (multiple locations)
(520) 297-1695
No matter what you like, be it steaming fajitas, seafood cooked to perfection, enchiladas, tacos, burritos and more—La Hacienda has it covered. This restaurant’s extensive lunch and dinner menu has everything to satisfy your cravings, or your entire family’s cravings. Described as a “neighborhood family Mexican restaurant,” you can find La Hacienda tucked away in a shopping center near the Rancho Vistoso neighborhood.
2. Ole’ Mexican Grill
3. El Molinito
Oro Valley-Area Restaurant
1. The Views Restaurant
1555 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
(520) 825-3277
suncityorovalley.com/restaurant
Everyone can agree that food just tastes better when you’re eating in a beautiful environment. One such place is The Views restaurant, located in Sun City, Oro Valley. The building has large windows all around so you can sit and have a meal while looking out at a full panoramic view of the breathtaking Catalina Mountains. The Views is also a popular gathering spot for golfers and nearby residents, with a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
2. The Keg
3. Harvest
Pizza
1. Rosati’s
2944 W Ina Road
(520) 513-1100
How do you make a Chicago-style pizza parlor, known for serving some of the best fast-casual Italian food this side of the windy city even better? You add a 1920s speakeasy bar! Rosati’s on Ina recently remodeled their dining room to make way for pizza party madness. So, when you’re craving Chicago style pizza on the Northwest side, look no further than Marana’s own, Rosati’s.
2. Charred Pie
3. Marco’s
Sports Bar
1. Barnfire Mesquite Grill
8310 N. Thornydale Road
(520) 572-5968
This neighborhood grill draws people in with their extensive menu (everything from steak to seafood), but they stay for the ideal environment to watch popular televised sports. Barnfire Mesquite Grill boasts 14 TVs, a theatre-style projection screen, pool tables and great bar specials. Make sure to bring your friends here for the next big game.
2. Craft Republic
3. Monsoon’s Tap & Grill
4. Honorable Mention: Grumpy’s Grill
Steak House
1. The Keg
12005 N. Oracle Road
(520) 219-9500
The Keg is a frequent Best of the Northwest winner located inside the Oro Valley Marketplace. With 10 different types of steaks to choose from, and several add-on options, you’ll be treating yourself to a delightfully satisfying and protein-rich meal.
2. Lil’ Abner’s Steakhouse
3. Barnfire Mesquite Grill
Sushi
1. Sushi Cortaro
8225 N. Courtney Page Way #141
(520) 572-8668
Returning for another win this year is Sushi Cortaro, which opened up a second location on River Road to serve even more hungry customers. They have an extensive menu of authentic Japanese cuisine, and offer a popular all-you-can-eat sushi option for $27 per person. Don’t miss out on this beloved local eatery.
2. Sushi Garden
3. Ikyu Sushi
Wings
1. Craft Republic
7625 N. La Cholla Blvd.
(520) 575-1980
Craft Republic is a delightful sports bar—and wings never taste better than when you’re watching the Big Game. Here, you can have your wings with bones or without, splashed with nearly a dozen sauce options, including classic buffalo, chipotle-honey BBQ, Thai sweet chili or boom-boom. We pledge allegiance to these wings and the Republic from which they came.
2. Monsoons Tap & Grill
3. Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler
